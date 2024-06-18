How to watch today's Connecticut Sun vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Los Angeles Sparks, including how to watch and team news.

The Connecticut Sun is ready to take on the Los Angeles Sparks to start a thrilling WNBA action on June 18, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Connecticut Sun are on a three-game winning streak coming into their game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sun is currently in first place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 12-1 overall and 7-1 at home. With an average of 81.1 points per game and a field goal percentage of 44.0%, Connecticut is ranked second within the Eastern Conference.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Sparks have had a tough season. They are fifth in the Western Conference with a 4-10 record overall and a 1-6 record on the road. With 34.3 rebounds per game, Los Angeles is sixth in the WNBA.

On Tuesday, the Sun and Sparks will meet for the initial match of the season.

Connecticut Sun vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and Tip-off Time

The Connecticut Sun and the Los Angeles Sparks will meet in an epic WNBA battle on June 18 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Mohegan Sun Arena, in Montville, Connecticut.

Date June 18 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Arena Mohegan Sun Arena Location Montville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Los Angeles Sparks Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Los Angeles Sparks live on NBA TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Connecticut Sun vs Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Connecticut Sun Team News

DeWanna Bonner averages 17.6 points, s six rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.

Alyssa Thomas gets 10.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, with 7.5 defensive rebounds and 2.5 offensive rebounds.

Brionna Jones has recorded 13.4 points and 1.5 steals per game over the past 10 games.

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Hamby 19 points, grabs 11.1 rebounds, gives out 3.6 assists, and steals 1.6 balls per game.

Guard Lexie Brown has 3.6 assists, 2.1 turnovers, and performs 25.1 minutes each game on average.

Aari McDonald has made 1.6 three-pointers per game over the last ten games.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Connecticut Sun and the Los Angeles Sparks in WNBA matchups: