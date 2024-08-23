How to watch today's Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Connecticut Sun and the Chicago Sky, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Connecticut Sun is set to host the Chicago Sky to start a thrilling WNBA battle on August 23, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Connecticut Sun are coming into this game off a hard-fought victory on August 21, 2024, against the Los Angeles Sparks, 69-61. On the other hand, the Chicago Sky wants to get back on track after losing to the Phoenix Mercury 86–68 on August 19, 2024.

The Connecticut Sun are in second place within the Eastern Conference. They have a good overall performance of 20-7 and an even better home record of 11-3. They are eighth in the league in terms of average points scored (80.1), and they are first in the WNBA in terms of defense, giving up only 73.5 points for each game.

However, the Chicago Sky has experienced a tough season. They are currently 4th in the East with an 11-16 record overall and a 7-7 mark on the road. They average 78.7 points for each game, which is 10th in the league, and they give up 81.7 points per game, which is sixth in the league.

In their last matchup on Jun 13, 2024, the Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 83-75.

Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky: Date and Tip-off Time

The Connecticut Sun and the Chicago Sky are ready to battle with each other in an electrifying WNBA action on August 23, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Mohegan Sun Arena, in Montville, Connecticut.

Date August 23, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Arena Mohegan Sun Arena Location Montville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Chicago Sky live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky Team News

Connecticut Sun Team News

DeWanna Bonner scores 16.5 points per game on average and shoots 42.8% from the field and 82.2% from the free throw line.

Alyssa Thomas pulls down 9.3 rebounds for each game on average for the Sun. Of those, 2.7 are offensive and 6.6 are defensive.

Chicago Sky Team News

Elizabeth Williams will remain absent due to her meniscus injury.

Chennedy Carter averages 16.8 points for each game on 50.8% shooting and 72.7% free throws.

Angel Reese dominates the boards, scoring 12.3 per game, 5.0 offensively and 7.3 defensively.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Connecticut Sun and the Chicago Sky in WNBA matchups