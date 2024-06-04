How to watch today's Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics.

The Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics are set to face off in a thrilling WNBA matchup on June 03, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

With a win over the Connecticut Sun, the Washington Mystics will be able to end their eight-game losing run.

Connecticut concluded the 2023–24 season with a 13-7 home record and a 14-6 record in Eastern Conference play. Last season, the Sun averaged 19.2 bench points, 10.6 second-chance points, and 18.6 points off turnovers per game.

Washington had a 19–21 overall record at the end of the previous season, including a 9–11 record in Eastern Conference play. During the previous season, the Mystics made 28.9 field goals and averaged 19.2 assists a game.

Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics: date and Tip-off Time

The high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics will take place on June 03, 2024, at 7:00 pm EDT, at Mohegan Sun Arena, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Date June 04 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Arena Mohegan Sun Arena Location Uncasville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics live on the NBA League Pass TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can catch this matchup by tuning into local channels - MNMT and NBCSB.

Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics Team News

Connecticut Sun Team News

DeWanna Bonner, who averages 19.0 points per game with a 47.5% field goal percentage.

Alyssa Thomas leads the team with 9.6 rebounds per game, including 2.5 offensive rebounds, and she also gives out 9.0 assists per game on average.

Washington Mystics Team News

Ariel Atkins, averages 13.8 points per game with a 37.1% field goal percentage, has been a major asset for the Washington Mystics.

Shakira Austin has made her mark on the boards, getting an average of 6.8 rebounds per game, including 1.7 offensive rebounds.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics in the WNBA Matches: