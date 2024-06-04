This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
DiJonai Carrington #21 of the Connecticut SunGetty images
Watch Sun vs Mystics live on DirecTV Stream
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics.

The Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics are set to face off in a thrilling WNBA matchup on June 03, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

Watch Sun vs Mystics with a 5-day free DirecTV trial today
Sign up today

With a win over the Connecticut Sun, the Washington Mystics will be able to end their eight-game losing run.

Connecticut concluded the 2023–24 season with a 13-7 home record and a 14-6 record in Eastern Conference play. Last season, the Sun averaged 19.2 bench points, 10.6 second-chance points, and 18.6 points off turnovers per game.

Washington had a 19–21 overall record at the end of the previous season, including a 9–11 record in Eastern Conference play. During the previous season, the Mystics made 28.9 field goals and averaged 19.2 assists a game.

Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics: date and Tip-off Time

The high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics will take place on June 03, 2024, at 7:00 pm EDT, at Mohegan Sun Arena, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

DateJune 04 2024
Time7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT
ArenaMohegan Sun Arena
LocationUncasville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics live on the NBA League Pass TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Watch Sun vs Mystics with a 5-day free DirecTV trial today
Sign up today

Additionally, local fans can catch this matchup by tuning into local channels - MNMT and NBCSB.

Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics Team News

Connecticut Sun Team News

DeWanna Bonner, who averages 19.0 points per game with a 47.5% field goal percentage.

Alyssa Thomas leads the team with 9.6 rebounds per game, including 2.5 offensive rebounds, and she also gives out 9.0 assists per game on average.

Washington Mystics Team News

Ariel Atkins, averages 13.8 points per game with a 37.1% field goal percentage, has been a major asset for the Washington Mystics.

Shakira Austin has made her mark on the boards, getting an average of 6.8 rebounds per game, including 1.7 offensive rebounds.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics in the WNBA Matches:

DateResults
May 17 2024Mystics 77-84 Sun
Aug 22 2023Sun 68-64 Mystics
July 09 2023Mystics 84-92 Sun
May 23 2023Sun 88-81 Mystics
May 21 2023Mystics 74-80 Sun
Advertisement