How to watch today's Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Phoenix Mercury, including how to watch and team news.

The Connecticut Sun is ready to host the Phoenix Mercury to begin a thrilling WNBA action on July 14, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET.

The Connecticut Sun are currently in second place in the East. They have a great overall record of 17-5 and an excellent home record of 9-3. Whereas the Phoenix Mercury are fourth in the West and have a good overall record of 12-11 but a poor record on the road of 4-7, are about to play them.

The Sun has the best defense in the league, giving up only 72.7 points per game. On offense, they score 79.3 points per game, which is eighth in the league, and make 43.6 percent of their field goals, which is seventh.

The Mercury, on the other hand, score 83.9 points per game, which is fourth in the league, but their defense is weak, giving up 85.3 points per game, which is ninth. Their field goal rate of 43.7 is slightly higher than the Sun's, which ranks sixth.

Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury: Date and Tip-off Time

The high-voltage WNBA battle between the Connecticut Sun and the Phoenix Mercury is set to take place on July 14, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET, at Mohegan Sun Arena, in Montville, Connecticut

Date July 14, 2024 Time 1:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Arena Mohegan Sun Arena Location Montville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Phoenix Mercury live on ABC TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury Team News

Connecticut Sun Team News

Moriah Jefferson is ruled out of the team due to an ankle injury.

Connecticut Sun offensive star DeWanna Bonner averages 17.1 points, 42.9% field goal percentage, and 82.0% free throw percentage.

Alyssa Thomas leads the squad with 7.9 assists and 9.4 rebounds (6.6 defensive and 2.8 offensive).

Phoenix Mercury Team News

Key player Kahleah Copper is a great player, averaging 23.0 points, 44.9% field goal, and 81.0% free throw.

Natasha Mack averages 5.0 rebounds per game, 3.4 defensive, and 1.5 offensive.

The team's star player Natasha Cloud averages 7.2 assists and 3.5 turnovers in 33.8 minutes.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Connecticut Sun and the Phoenix Mercury in WNBA matchups: