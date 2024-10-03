How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA playoffs Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA playoff matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Minnesota Lynx, including how to watch and team news.

The WNBA Playoffs are heating up, and on Friday, the Connecticut Sun will welcome the Minnesota Lynx to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, for Game 3 of their semifinal series.

The Minnesota Lynx leveled their semifinal series against the Connecticut Sun with a 77-70 triumph in Game 2 on Tuesday night. They held a lead of up to 15 points in the second half and maintained control throughout the closing moments of the game.

The Lynx earned their spot in the semifinals by sweeping the Phoenix Mercury in the first round, while the Sun accomplished the same feat against the Indiana Fever. This marks the first time Minnesota has advanced this far since 2020, whereas Connecticut is making its sixth consecutive appearance at this stage.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Sun vs Lynx game, including the injury report, key players and where to watch.

Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Sun and the Lynx will take place on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Mohegan Sun Arena, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Date Friday, October 4, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Arena Mohegan Sun Arena Location Uncasville, Conn.

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Minnesota Lynx live on ESPN2 and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx Team News

Connecticut Sun Team News

In many ways, Alyssa Thomas has found herself overshadowed by her own accomplishments this season. While her scoring dipped slightly, she still managed to average 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, shooting an impressive 50.9%. Her drop in numbers went largely unnoticed, likely due to the extraordinary level of her performance during the historic 2023 season. Few players possess the ability to dictate a game on both sides of the court quite like Thomas does for the Sun. She recorded her fourth career postseason triple-double in Game 1 against the Fever and arguably outdid herself in Game 2 with 19 points, five rebounds, and 13 assists.

DeWanna Bonner leads the Connecticut roster in scoring, averaging 15.1 points per game, along with 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Marina Mabrey is the top three-point shooter on the team, making an average of 2.5 shots from beyond the arc each game.

Minnesota Lynx Team News

After finishing as the runner-up in this season's MVP voting, Napheesa Collier elevated her performance in the first round of the playoffs. She exploded for 38 points in Game 1, establishing a new career high, and then surpassed that with an incredible 42-point performance in the series-clinching Game 2, which tied a WNBA playoff record for points scored in a game. Collier is an exceptional two-way player and has consistently excelled against the Connecticut Sun this season. If she continues this level of play, the Lynx will be formidable opponents.

Courtney Williams leads the Lynx in assists, averaging 5.5 per game, while also contributing 11.1 points and grabbing 4.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Kayla McBride is a dependable three-point shooter, topping the team with an average of 2.7 made three-pointers per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Connecticut Sun and the Minnesota Lynx in WNBA matchups heading into this playoff series: