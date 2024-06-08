How to watch today's Connecticut Sun vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the New York Liberty, including how to watch and team news.

The Connecticut Sun and the New York Liberty are set to face off in a high-voltage WNBA battle on June 8, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET.

Connecticut finished the previous season with an overall record of 27-13 and an Eastern Conference record of 14-6. The Sun scored 82.7 points per game on average, making 44.5% of their shots from the field and 36.0% of their three-point shots. As of now, they are holding the 1st spot in the Eastern Conference with an overall record of 9-0.

Meanwhile, New York had a 32-8 record in the 2023–24 season, with a 16–4 record in Eastern Conference games. The Liberty made 46.0% of their field shots and 37.4% of their three-point shots. Currently, the Liberty have an overall record of 9-2 and are ranked in 2nd place in the Eastern Conference.

Connecticut Sun vs New York Liberty: Date and Tip-off Time

The thrilling WNBA action between the Connecticut Sun and the New York Liberty is set to take place on 8 June 2024, at 1:00 pm ET, at Mohegan Sun Arena, in Montville, Connecticut.

Date 8 June 2024 Time 1:00 pm ET Arena Mohegan Sun Arena Location Montville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs New York Liberty Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the electrifying WNBA game between the Connecticut Sun and the New York Liberty on ABC TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Connecticut Sun Team News

Key player DeWanna Bonner averages 19.1 PPG and 47.7% FG%.

Alyssa Thomas averages 9.3 rebounds, 6.9 defensive rebounds, and 8.8 assists.

In defense, Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 0.8 blocks per game.

New York Liberty Team News

Breanna Stewart scored 19.9 points per game (PPG) on 45.8% of her shots from the field and grabbed 9.8 rebounds per game (RPG).

New York guard Courtney Vandersloot averages 5.3 assists, 2.8 turnovers, and 26.3 minutes per game.

Jonquel Jones averaged 1.4 blocks per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Connecticut Sun and the New York Liberty in WNBA matchups: