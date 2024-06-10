How to watch today's Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever, including how to watch and team news.

The Connecticut Sun is set to host the Indiana Fever to start a thrilling WNBA action on June 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Sun is coming into this game after losing to the New York Liberty in a close game by a score of 75–82. However, the Fever just barely beat the Washington Mystics 85–83 during their previous matchup.

The Connecticut Sun has a great overall record of 9-1 and an excellent home record of 6-1. On the other hand, the Indiana Fever have had a rough season, going 3-9 overall and 2-5 on the road.

The Sun is currently in first place in the Eastern Conference. However, the Fever are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Sun averages 79.7 points per game, seventh in the league, while the Fever only scores 78.0 (9th). The Sun also has a better field goal percentage of 43.6% (4th) than the Fever's 41.7% (8th).

Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever: Date and Tip-off Time

The high-voltage WNBA battle between the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever is set to take place on 10 June 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Mohegan Sun Arena, in Montville, Connecticut.

Date June 10 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Arena Mohegan Sun Arena Location Montville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever Online - TV Channels and Live streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the electrifying WNBA game between the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever live on NBA TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever Team News

Connecticut Sun Team News

DeWanna Bonner averages 18.8 points per game with a 45.8% field goal percentage and 82.0% free throw percentage.

Alyssa Thomas averages 9.6 rebounds (7.2 defensive with 2.4 offensive) and 8.6 assists.

Indiana Fever Team News

Damiris Dantas is ruled out of the team with a knee injury. Additionally, Temi Fagbenle is also sidelined from the team with a foot injury.

Standout player Caitlin Clark averages 16.8 points, 37.3% field goal percentage, and 6.3 assists per game.

Furthermore, NaLyssa Smith averages 7.3 rebounds per game, 5.2 of which are defensive and 2.2 offensive.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever in WNBA matchups: