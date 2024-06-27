How to watch today's Connecticut Sun vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Connecticut Sun and the Atlanta Dream, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Connecticut Sun is set to host the Atlanta Dream to start a high-voltage WNBA action on June 28, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET.

The Connecticut Sun are ranked 9th in the league with an average of 79.3 points per game. They are also ranked first in the league with an average of 71.7 points-against per game. They are highly effective at scoring with a Field Goal Percentage of 44.0%, which shows how efficiently they convert shots. Although they only get 33.6 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth, their disciplined defense and accurate shooting give them a huge advantage.

The Atlanta Dream, on the other hand, is 12th in the league with an average of 75.9 points per game. Their defense is also excellent, ranking 5th with 80.9 points against per game. Despite having a lower Field Goal Percentage than their opponents (39.2%), they were still able to take advantage of chances. The Dream is also better at getting boards; they rank sixth with 34.9 Rebounds Per Game.

Connecticut Sun vs Atlanta Dream: Date and Tip-off Time

The Connecticut Sun will take on the Atlanta Dream in a thrilling WNBA battle on June 28, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET, at Mohegan Sun Arena, in Montville, Connecticut.

Date June 28, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET Arena Mohegan Sun Arena Location Montville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Atlanta Dream Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Atlanta Dream live on the ION TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Connecticut Sun Team News

Connecticut Sun DeWanna Bonner averages 16.3 points and 42.4% field goal accuracy. Her 77.9% free-throw accuracy is impressive.

Alyssa Thomas averages 9.6 rebounds, including 7.0 defensive, 2.6 offensive, and 7.7 assists for the Sun, demonstrating her versatility and influence in multiple areas.

Atlanta Dream Team News

Key player Rhyne Howard is ruled out of the team's action with an ankle injury.

The Atlanta Dream's Tina Charles averages 8.8 rebounds for each game, 6.4 of which are defensive and 2.4 offensive.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Connecticut Sun and the Atlanta Dream in WNBA matchups: