Jewell Loyd of the Seattle StormGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Seattle Storm and the Chicago Sky.

The Seattle Storm and the Chicago Sky are set to face off in a thrilling WNBA matchup on July 05, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

With an average of 84.2 points and 36.2 rebounds per game, the Seattle Storm are third in the league. With an average of 20.1 assists per game, they rank fourth, demonstrating their effective and well-balanced performance.

The Chicago Sky, on the other hand, are ninth in scoring average with 79.4 points per game. They are excellent rebounders; at 36.2 rebounds per game, they are tied for second in the league. With 19.1 assists per game, their playmaking is ranked 10th, nevertheless.

Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the Seattle Storm and the Chicago Sky will take place on July 05, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, WA, USA.

DateJuly 05, 2024
Time10:00 pm ET
ArenaClimate Pledge Arena
LocationSeattle, WA

How to watch Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Seattle Storm and the Chicago Sky live on ION TV channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Seattle Storm Team News

Mackenzie Holmes will not play in the WNBA in 2024 because of her left knee surgery.

Jewell Loyd, who averages 20.2 points per game, has been an important member of the Seattle Storm. She has a strong scoring record, but her field goal percentage of 36.6% suggests that she could shoot more efficiently.

Chicago Sky Team News

According to Matt Cohen of Winsidr.com, Elizabeth Williams had a successful season-ending surgery to repair a damaged meniscus.

With a remarkable field goal percentage of 54.2% and an average of 15.3 points per game, Chennedy Carter has been a notable performer.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Seattle Storm and the Chicago Sky in the WNBA:

DateResults
May 29, 2024Storm 77-68 Sky
Aug 28, 2023Sky 90-85 Storm
Aug 23, 2023Storm 79-102 Sky
July 29, 2023Storm 83-74 Sky
July 23, 2023Sky 90-75 Storm
