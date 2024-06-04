How to watch today's Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Seattle Storm and the Phoenix Mercury, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Seattle Storm will take on the Phoenix Mercury in a high-voltage WNBA matchup on June 4, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

The Seattle Storm are coming into this game after securing victory against the Indiana Fever by a score of 103-88. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks with an 87-68 to claim the victory.

Seattle had a 4-16 record at home and an 8-12 record in Western Conference play in 2023–24. The Storm made 27.9 field goals and earned 17.7 assists per game. Now they are ranked third in the Western Conference.

Phoenix finished the last season with a 9-31 record overall and a 2-18 record in the Western Conference matchup. The Mercury scored 76.6 points per game on average, making 44.4% of their shots from the field along with 32.8% of their three-point shots. Currently, they are holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference.

Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury: Date and Tip-off Time

The Seattle Storm is set to face the Phoenix Mercury in an exciting WNBA action on June 4 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, Washington.

Date June 4 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Arena Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury Online- TV Channels and Live streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the electrifying WNBA game between the Seattle Storm and the Phoenix Mercury on the CBSSN TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into KTVK, and KPHE Channels.

Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury Team News

Seattle Storm Team News

Jewell Loyd averages 19.8 points, 34.5% field goals, and 90.2% free throws.

Ezi Magbegor averages 3.0 blocks, 8.6 rebounds, and 5.9 defensive rebounds.

Skylar Diggins-Smith averages 31.3 minutes, 6.1 assists, and 3.8 turnovers.

Phoenix Mercury Team News

Kahleah Copper averages 22.9 points and 43.8% shooting.

Natasha Mack averages 2.0 blocks, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.6 defensive rebounds.

Natasha Cloud averages 1.7 steals, 7.7 assists, and 3.7 turnovers.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Seattle Storm and the Phoenix Mercury in WNBA matchups: