How to watch today's Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two teams battling for playoff spots will clash in Seattle on Saturday as the Phoenix Mercury (17-18) and the Seattle Storm (20-14) square off in WNBA action at Climate Pledge Arena.

Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA matchup between the Seattle Storm and the Phoenix Mercury will occur on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT, at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, Washington, USA.

Date Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Seattle Storm and the Phoenix Mercury live on the NBA TV television network and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Seattle Storm Team News

The Storms will be without the duo of key Guards G Rebecca Allen and G Charisma Osborne.

The Seattle Storm have been struggling recently, dropping three of their last four games. With guard Jewell Loyd posting 20.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, she can keep steering the Seattle Storm toward a strong finish to the season.

Phoenix Mercury Team News

With guard Kahleah Copper averaging 21.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.8 steals per game, the Mercury have one of the top players when it comes to finding ways to score.

Brittney Griner is averaging 18.1 points and 6.4 rebounds, while Diana Taurasi is the third double-digit scorer and Natasha Cloud is grabbing 4.2 rebounds.

