How to watch today's Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx.

The Seattle Storm host the Minnesota Lynx in a thrilling WNBA matchup on July 12, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, after Jewell Loyd scored 28 points in the Seattle Storm's 84-79 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Storm's record against teams that have a winning record is 3-6, while they are 6-6 when playing in the Western Conference.

With 34.8 rebounds per game and an 11-3 record in Western Conference games, the Lynx are fifth in the WNBA. Their star player, Napheesa Collier, averages 10.2 rebounds per game.

Seattle has made 43.4% of its field goals this season, which is 3.8% more than the 39.6% that Minnesota lets its opponents make. Minnesota makes 9.9 three-pointers per game, which is 3.4 more than the 6.5 three-pointers per game that Seattle lets them make.

This will be the fourth time these two teams will face each other this season. The Storm's Kayla McBride scored 32 points and Loyd added 25 points in their last game, which was on June 9. The Lynx won 83–64.

Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx will take place on July 12, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, WA, USA.

Date July 12, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET Arena Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, WA

How to watch Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx live on ION TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Seattle Strom Team News

Jewell Loyd, who averages 20.2 points per game with a 36.2% field goal percentage, has been a vital player for the Seattle Storm.

With 9.0 rebounds per game on average—3.0 of which are offensive rebounds—Ezi Magbegor has been a formidable presence on the boards.

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Napheesa Collier, who averages 20.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, has been an outstanding player for the Minnesota Lynx.

A vital facilitator, Courtney Williams averages 5.4 assists per game while committing 2.8 turnovers every contest.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA: