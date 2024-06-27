How to watch today's Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Seattle Storm host the Indiana Fever in a thrilling WNBA matchup on June 27, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.
The Storm average 82.4 points per game, which is fourth in the league, and 37.1 rebounds per game, which places them first in the league. Additionally, they rank eighth with an average of 19.4 assists per game.
With an average of 80.9 points per game, the Indiana Fever are ranked sixth in the league. While they rank 11th in the league in average rebounding (32.3 per game), they are fourth in the league in assist average (20.0 per game).
Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever: Date and Tip-off Time
The epic WNBA battle between the Seattle Storm and the Indiana Fever will take place on June 27, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, WA, USA.
|Date
|June 27, 2024
|Time
|10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT
|Arena
|Climate Pledge Arena
|Location
|Seattle, Washington
How to watch Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Seattle Storm and the Indiana Fever live on Amazon Prime US Streaming Platform.
Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever Team News
Seattle Storm team News
Despite having a 33.7% field goal percentage, Jewell Loyd has been a major scorer for the Seattle Storm, averaging 18.4 points per game.
With 9.6 rebounds per game on average—3.2 of which are offensive rebounds—Ezi Magbegor has been a potent presence on the boards.
Indiana Fever Team News
With 6.6 assists per game on and 5.6 turnovers per game on average, Catilin Clark has been a crucial facilitator to her team for better or worse.
With a 42.9% field goal percentage and an average of 16.4 points per game, Kelsey Mitchell has proven to be a consistent scorer.
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Seattle Storm and the Indiana Fever in the WNBA:
|Date
|Results
|May 30, 2024
|Fever 88-103 Storm
|May 22, 2024
|Storm 85-83 Fever
|Aug 24, 2023
|Fever 90-86 Storm
|July 30, 2023
|Fever 62-85 Storm
|June 22, 2023
|Storm 68-80 Fever