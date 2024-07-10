How to watch today's United States vs Canada USA Basketball Showcase game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the USA Basketball Showcase matchup between the United States and the Canada.

The United States will play its first game against Canada at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 10, after nine pre-Olympic exhibition tours since 1992.

In exhibition games before the Olympics, the United States has a 34-3 record in the past. In these tours since 2000, the U.S. has a 2-0 record against Team Canada, and in all exhibition games against the Canadians since 1999, the U.S. has a 4-0 record.

The last time the US and Canada played in a pre-Olympic environment was on July 25, 2008, in Las Vegas, where the US won handily, 120–65.

In the bronze-medal game of the FIBA World Cup in September 2023, the seventh-ranked Canadians just upset the top-ranked Americans 127-118 in overtime to capture their first-ever medal.

United States vs Canada: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic USA Basketball Showcase game between the United States and Canada will take place on July 10, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, NV, USA.

Date July 10, 2024 Time 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Arena T-Mobile Arena Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch United States vs Canada online - TV Channel and Live Stream

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage USA Basketball Showcase matchup between the United States and Canada live on FS1 TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

United States vs Canada Team News

United States Team News

Five players on the 2024 USA National Team have won 15 NBA Championships in total. Among them, Kevin Durant (2017, 2018) has two, Jrue Holiday (2021, 2024) has two, Anthony Davis (2020) has one, while Steph Curry (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022) and LeBron James (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020) have each won four titles. When USA Basketball enters an Olympic competition, this group has won the most total championships and NBA titles. The Americans strive to win an Olympic gold medal for the fifth time.

Canada Team News

NBA MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, along with NBA stars RJ Barrett and Dillon Brooks, are among the latest additions to the Canadian basketball team's roster: rising Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard and Denver Nuggets standout Jamal Murray. They intend to work together to help Canada win an Olympic basketball medal for the first time ever.

Head-to-Head

Here's the result of the last four matchups between the United States and Canada in the USA Basketball Showcase: