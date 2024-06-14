How to watch today's Florida State vs Tennessee NCAA Baseball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Florida State is set to face off against Tennessee to start the first round of the thrilling NCAA Baseball Double Elimination Round on June 14, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.
8th-seeded Florida State, with a remarkable 47-15 record, has shown constant offensive brilliance with a .314 team-hitting average, 565 runs achieved, 689 hits, along with 126 home runs.
On the other hand, Tennessee is the top seed and has an amazing 55-12 record. Their batting average is .314, which is the same as Florida State's, but they have a little fewer runs (536), and hits (607). However, Tennessee hit 152 home runs, which shows how quickly they can change the course of a game.
Florida State vs Tennessee: Date and First-Pitch Time
The electrifying NCAA Baseball matchup between Florida State and Tennessee will occur on 14 June 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha, in Omaha, Nebraska.
|Date
|14 June 2024
|Time
|7:00 pm ET
|Venue
|Charles Schwab Field Omaha
|Location
|Omaha, Nebraska
How to watch Florida State vs Tennessee Online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NCAA Baseball matchup between Florida State and Tennessee live on ESPN TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.
Florida State Team News
Key player James Tibbs III has scored 28 home runs, a .374 batting average, and generated 94 runs.
Matty Davis' .667 batting average, on-base percentage, along slugging percentage demonstrate his plate efficiency.
A dominant and reliable pitcher, Jamie Arnold leads the staff with a great 2.45 earned run average, 10 wins and 134 strikeouts.
Tennessee Team News
Tennessee's offensive player Christian Moore has secured 32 home runs, a .375 batting average, and driven in 71 runs.
Colby Backus's .400 batting average, .500 on-base percentage, and 1.000 slugging percentage boost the team's batting strength.
Dylan Loy's 2.25 earned run average, 2 wins, and 33 strikeouts make him a consistent pitcher.