How to watch today's North Carolina State vs Kentucky NCAA Baseball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NCAA Baseball matchup between North Carolina State and Kentucky, as well as team news and start time.

North Carolina are set to face Kentucky in a thrilling NCAA Baseball matchup on June 15, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET.

There are eight teams competing for a spot in the championship game, which will take place from June 22nd to 24th. The Wolfpack (38-21) and the Wildcats (46-15) are two of them. On Monday at 7 p.m. (ESPN), the winner of Saturday's game will play either third-seeded Texas A&M (49-13) or Florida (34-28).

For the first time since 2021, N.C. State are participating in the College World Series for the fourth time. Kentucky, on the other hand, are participating in its first College World Series. The Wolfpack had a 4-3 record versus the Wildcats in the past. In terms of offensive efficiency, Kentucky are ranked 114th in hits (549), 105th in batting average (.287), and 47th in runs per game (8.0) in the country. With a batting average of.289, N.C. State are ranked 92nd, tied for 60th in runs per game (7.7), and 67th in hits (584).

Kentucky's pitching and defense are its strong points. The Wildcats rank 11th in WHIP (1.37), 52nd in ERA (4.95), 14th in fielding percentage (.980), and 24th in hits allowed per nine innings (7.93). In the meantime, N.C. State are ranked 154th in ERA (6.09), 98th in WHIP (1.53), and 51st in hits allowed per nine innings (8.87).

North Carolina State vs Kentucky: Date and Start Time

The epic NCAA Baseball battle between North Carolina State and Kentucky will take place on June 15, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET, at Charles Schwab Field, in Omaha, NE.

Date 15 June 2024 Time 2:00 pm ET Venue Charles Schwab Field Location Omaha, NE

How to watch North Carolina State vs Kentucky online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the high-voltage NCAA Baseball matchup between North Carolina State and Kentucky live on ESPN TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

North Carolina State Team News

With a batting average of.380, 80 RBIs, 22 home runs, 95 hits, and a slugging percentage of.744, the Wolfpack third baseman, Alec Makarewicz is a formidable player. His batting average has increased to.414 in the NCAA Tournament as a result of his improved play. He can compete with anyone in Omaha if he keeps up his recent hot streak at the plate for the Wolfpack.

Sam Highfill, who pitched for the Wolfpack in the 2021 College World Series, with a 7-2 record and a 5.06 ERA. In each of his two playoff starts, the fifth-year senior pitcher has gone into the sixth inning while giving up a total of three earned runs. It is anticipated that he will start the game on Saturday.

Kentucky Team News

Trey Pooser, a transfer from the College of Charleston, has made a name for himself as the star of the Wildcats. The right-hander has a 3.46 ERA and a 7-1 record. In his two postseason starts, he has only allowed one run in seven innings of work. Pooser is a great contender to start the game on Saturday.

The centerfielder, Nolan McCarthy just finished a great effort in the super-regional championship game. McCarthy had two singles and two RBIs in the game against Oregon State, including the game-winning run.