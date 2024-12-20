How to watch Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Dallas Stars and the New York Rangers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The New York Rangers and Dallas Stars clash with both teams trending in opposite directions. The Rangers sit at 15-15-1 and have dropped three straight, leaving them in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division. Meanwhile, the Stars, boasting a 19-12 record, hold third place in the Central Division.

The Dallas Stars come into this matchup after a 5-3 defeat against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Despite leading 2-1 in the second period, Dallas allowed four of the final five goals and couldn't recover. The Stars dominated in total shots, outshooting Toronto 39-19, but their power play faltered, going 0-for-4, and they won just 46.9% of the face-offs.

The New York Rangers, on the other hand, were blanked in their last outing, falling 2-0 to the Nashville Predators. They conceded goals in the first and third periods, ultimately being shut out. The Rangers managed 25 shots but were outdone by Nashville’s 32. They won 52.6% of face-offs but failed to capitalize on two power-play opportunities.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time

The Dallas Stars will square off against the New York Rangers in a thrilling NHL clash on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date Friday, December 20, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers on TV & stream live online

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers team news & key performers

Dallas Stars team news

For the Stars, the offense has been spearheaded by Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment, who have teamed up for 25 goals and 32 assists. Depth has been a strength, with contributions from the likes of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Jamie Benn, who together have totaled 26 goals and 34 assists. Defensemen Thomas Harley and Miro Heiskanen have chipped in eight goals and 21 assists from the blue line, further bolstering the offense.

Defensively, Dallas has been rock-solid, surrendering just 2.58 goals per game and only seven goals across their last three outings. Miro Heiskanen and Thomas Harley have combined for 9.6 defensive point shares, while Ilya Lyubushkin and Esa Lindell have added depth with 7.7 defensive point shares between them. Goaltender Jake Oettinger has been a key anchor, boasting a .909 save percentage, a 2.43 goals-against average on 613 shots, and 4.9 goals saved above average.

New York Rangers team news

Artemi Panarin and William Cuylle have been the focal points of New York’s offense, combining for 26 goals and 33 assists. However, the rest of the offense has underperformed, with only five players tallying seven or more goals. This lack of depth has made it easier for opponents to neutralize their attack. On the defensive end, the Rangers have struggled as well, allowing an average of 3.00 goals per game. While Adam Fox and Braden Schneider have combined for 7.9 defensive point shares, the rest of the defensive corps has struggled, often leaving opponents with easy opportunities on net.

Head-to-head record