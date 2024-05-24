How to watch today's Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL Western Conference Final Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Western Conference Final Game 1 between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers.

We are down to four teams as the Edmonton Oilers will be on the road to take on the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on Thursday night.

The Oilers, who will be making their second finals appearance in three seasons, came out on top of the Vancouver Canucks in a back-and-forth second round playoff best-of-seven series to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals.

The Stars, who will be making their sixth appearance in the finals, defeated the Colorado Avalanche in six games to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Thursday, May 23, 2024 Time 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT Arena American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL Game on TV & stream live online

In the States, you can catch all the action of the thrilling NHL match between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers live on TNT. Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Team News & Key Leaders

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars have played 13 games through two rounds of the postseason, and injuries and other health worries are coming to the surface.

Head coach Pete DeBoer confirmed goalie Jake Oettinger left Wednesday's practice after feeling under the weather, although DeBoer is confident his starting netminder will be ready to go against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Oettinger has played in every game during the postseason with a 2.09 goals-against average and .918 save percentage. He finished the Second Round series against the Colorado Avalanche with a .911 SV% after a .925 average against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round.

If Oettinger is unable to play, Scott Wedgewood is the most likely candidate to start in between the pipes. Forward Roope Hintz (upper body) skated on his own prior to Wednesday's practice and is listed as day-to-day. Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (lower body) remains out and did not practice on Wednesday.

Edmonton Oilers

Oilers' head coach Kris Knoblach is hopeful forward Adam Henrique will return to the lineup during the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars. Henrique, who participated in practice Wednesday, has missed the past six playoff games due to an ankle injury.

Leon Draisaitl leads playoff scorers with 24 points and has a 12-game point streak. Connor McDavid has a league-best 19 assists. Zach Hyman leads with 11 goals and Evan Bouchard is the top-scoring defenseman with 20 points.

Head-to-Head Record

These two teams faced each other three times this season with Dallas winning two of the three matchups.