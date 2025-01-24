How to watch Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights, including how to watch and team news.

The Dallas Stars are set to host the Vegas Golden Knights to open a thrilling NHL game on January 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

Dallas has a strong penalty kill percentage of 85.8%, which is the best throughout the league. Vegas is ranked 22nd and has a 77% success rate in stopping penalties.

The Stars are great at face-offs, winning 52.2% of them, which ranks them 6th overall. Whereas, Vegas has a face-off win rate of 50.9%, which places them 13th.

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights will battle with each other in an electrifying NHL game on January 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Date January 24, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Dallas Stars team news

Jake Oettinger has a record of 23 wins, 11 losses, and 1 overtime loss. He has an average of 2.26 goals allowed per game, a save percentage of .914, and a shutout.

Casey DeSmith has a 6-6-0 record, 2.61 GAA, .905 SV%, and one shutout.

Matt Duchene leads the Stars offensively with 45 points (eighteen goals, and 27 assists).

Dallas Stars Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tyer Seguin Hip injury Out Mason Marchment Face injury Out

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Pavel Dorofeyev has scored 20 goals, earned 10 assists, and served an average of 16 minutes and 22 seconds each game.

Jack Eichel has 46 assists and 12 goals. He spends about 20:55 TOI every game.

Ilya Samsonov has an average of 2.83 goals allowed per game, a save percentage of .898, and one shutout.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Brett Howden Illness Day-to-Day Cole Schwindt Lower body injury Out

Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record

In their last five games, the Stars and the Golden Knights faced close matches. Dallas won three times, while Vegas won twice. Most games have had few points scored, showing that both teams are performing great defense and goalkeeping.

Dallas won their latest game on the sixth of May 2024, with a close score of 2-1, showing they can handle tight matches well. Vegas won their most recent game on the 7th of December 2024, with a score of 3-2, showing their ability to perform well when it matters.

Since both teams are strong defensively and the scores are close, this game will probably be very close too. It might be determined by the special team or an excellent showing from the goalie.

Date Results Dec 07, 2024 Knights 3-2 Stars May 06, 2024 Stars 2-1 Knights May 04, 2024 Knights 2-0 Stars May 02, 2024 Stars 3-2 Knights Apr 30, 2024 Stars 4-2 Knights

