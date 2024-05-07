Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1 between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche.

ESPN and ESPN2 are available through Sling TV's Orange plan.

Both ESPN and ESPN2 are available on Fubo.

We've made it to the conference semifinals of the NHL postseason, which means a series between Central Division rivals in the Lone Star State. The third-seeded Colorado Avalanche face the top-seeded Dallas Stars in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series Tuesday night.

Colorado progressed to the second round after defeating Winnipeg in five games, including a 6-3 victory on the road in Game 5 last Tuesday. Dallas, meanwhile, weathered a seven-game slog before beating reigning champion Vegas 2-1 in the final game on Sunday night to advance.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Tuesday, May 7, 2024 Time 9:30pm ET/ 6:30pm PT Arena American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

The NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1 between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The game will begin at 9:30pm ET/ 6:30pm PT.

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Stars vs. Avalanche NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You need to pay for DirecTV Stream's Ultimate plan ($119.99 per month) to get all the channels you need to watch games on national channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, and TNT.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche Team News & Key Leaders

Dallas Stars

Jani Hakanpaa (lower body) and Mason Marchment (undisclosed) have been ruled out of this match.

Dallas lost the first two games in their series with Vegas but bounced back to win four of the last five, including the winner-take-all Game 7.

Leading the way for the Stars in that series was 20-year-old sensation Wyatt Johnston, who tallied seven points in seven games, while goaltender Jake Oettinger was stellar again, posting a 1.95 GAA and a .925 save percentage.

Goals for Wyatt Johnston and Radek Faksa got them over the line in Game 7.

Oettinger shone in goal again, stopping all but one of the 23 shots he faced.

Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche will be without Jonathan Drouin (lower body) and Joel Kiviranta (lower body).

The high-flying Avalanche offense in round one was unsurprisingly led by the trio of Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen, with all three tallying nine points in the series.

Alexandar Georgiev was solid in net, tallying a .900 save percentage and a 3.03 GAA.

Head-to-Head Record