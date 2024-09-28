How to watch today's St Johnstone vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between St. Johnstone and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will look to prolong their stay atop the Scottish Premiership standings table when they take on St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers' men are on an unbeaten run of 20 competitive matches all through the end of the previous season, including an all-win run of eight games in all competitions at the start of their current campaign.

Meanwhile, St Johnstone are under interim manager Andy Kirk as the hosts look to turn around a winless run of five matches.

Celtic last downed Falkirk 5-2 in a Scottish League Cup tie, while the Saints are coming off a 3-3 league draw at Ross County.

How to watch St. Johnstone vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Scottish Premiership match between St. Johnstone and Celtic will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

St. Johnstone vs Celtic kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET Venue: McDiarmid Park

The Scottish Premiership match between St. Johnstone and Celtic will be played at McDiarmid Park in Perth, Scotland.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Saturday, September 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

St. Johnstone team news

Uche Ikpeazu and Sam McClelland are ruled out on account of injuries, while Mackenzie Kirk is a doubt but could shake off his niggle from the Ross County game.

Besides, Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka must serve his ban after his red card in the 2-0 loss to Hibernian on September 14.

St. Johnstone possible XI: Sinclair; Neilson, Sanders, Cameron; Wright, Holt, Sprangler, Smith, Raymond; Clark, MacPherson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rae, Sinclair, Hepburn Defenders: Raymond, Cameron, Sanders, Neilson, Essel, Keltjens, Bright Midfielders: Holt, MacPherson, Carey, Kucheriavyi, Smith, Sprangler, McCrystal, Franczak Forwards: Clark, Sidibeh, McPake, Kirk, Dair

Celtic team news

Rodgers is expected to revert to a full-strength squad from making wholesale changes for the cup game last weekend.

Nicolas Kuhn, Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda should form the front three.

Celtic possible XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Maeda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmeichel, Sinisalo, Bain Defenders: Johnston, Taylor, Scales, Trusty, Valle, Carter-Vickers, Ralston, Welsh Midfielders: McCowan, Holm, Engles, Bernardo, Hatate, McGregor, Forrest Forwards: Palma, Furuhashi, Idah, Yang, Maeda, Kuhn

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meeting between St. Johnstone and Celtic across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 16, 2024 Celtic 3-1 St. Johnstone Scottish Premiership December 3, 2023 St. Johnstone 1-3 Celtic Scottish Premiership August 26, 2023 Celtic 0-0 St. Johnstone Scottish Premiership February 5, 2023 St. Johnstone 1-4 Celtic Scottish Premiership December 24, 2022 Celtic 4-1 St. Johnstone Scottish Premiership

