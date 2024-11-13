How to watch today's St. Johns Red Storm vs Wagner Seahawks Lumberjacks NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Johns vs Wagner NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Wagner Seahawks (1-1) are set to take on the St. John's Red Storm (2-0) on Wednesday at Carnesecca Arena.

The Red Storm began their season with a 92-60 victory over Fordham on Nov. 4, though they initially struggled to find their rhythm. In their following matchup, a 96-73 win over Quinnipiac on Saturday, St. John's faced an even greater challenge, trailing by four points at halftime against the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference's preseason favorites. However, a strong second half saw them shoot an impressive 52.6 percent, adding up to a 61-point surge.

The Seahawks will face their second ranked opponent of the season and the first of three Big East competitors. In their season opener, Wagner shot just 34.9 percent from the field in a 75-52 defeat to then-No. 25 Rutgers on Nov. 6. They rebounded on Saturday, however, with a dominant 94-52 win over Manor College, a team competing at the National Junior College Athletic Association level.

St. Johns Red Storm vs Wagner Seahawks Lumberjacks: Date and tip-off time

The St. Johns Red Storm and the Wagner Seahawks Lumberjacks in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT, at Carnesecca Arena in New York City, NY.

Date Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT Venue Carnesecca Arena Location New York City, NY

How to watch St. Johns Red Storm vs Wagner Seahawks Lumberjacks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the St. Johns Red Storm and the Wagner Seahawks Lumberjacks live on:

TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to St. Johns Red Storm vs Wagner Seahawks Lumberjacks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

St. Johns Red Storm team news & key performers

The Red Storm secured another commanding victory without standout defender Aaron Scott, who is expected back from illness on Wednesday. Despite Scott’s absence, St. John's showcased a strong defensive performance, limiting Quinnipiac to 38% shooting and winning the rebound battle 43-31. RJ Luis led the offense, posting a game-high 24 points along with 13 rebounds.

This season, Luis tops St. John's scoring charts, averaging 18 points per game with a team-leading 7.5 rebounds. Simeon Wilcher has also made an impact, contributing 15.5 points and 3 rebounds on average.

Wagner Seahawks Lumberjacks team news & key performers

For the Seahawks, Ja'Kair Sanchez, a transfer from Division II, dropped 17 points, leading five players in double digits. Tyje Kelton chipped in 15 points as Wagner tallied 48 points by halftime and hit 15 of 29 attempts from beyond the arc. However, free-throw shooting proved challenging, with the team making only 3 of 11 attempts, a 27% accuracy rate. Keyontae Lewis added 12 points and 3 rebounds to Wagner's offensive efforts.

Last season, Melvin Council led Wagner with 14.9 points, 3.5 assists, and a team-best 5.7 rebounds per game. Tahron Allen supported with 10.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per outing.