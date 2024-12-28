How to watch today's St. John's vs Creighton NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. John's versus Creighton NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The St. John's Red Storm (10-2) are set to host the Creighton Bluejays (9-3) in a highly anticipated Big East showdown at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday.

The Red Storm head into their conference home opener with a 10-2 overall record but are looking to bounce back after a 71-57 road loss to Villanova in their Big East debut. In that game, three key players—Lashae Dwyer, Ariana Vanderhoop, and Skye Owen—reached double figures. The Red Storm's defense was a bright spot, forcing 18 turnovers, fueled by 14 steals, the second-highest total for the program in the past five years.

Defensively, St. John's has been exceptional, ranking sixth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 51.7 points per game. The team also leads the Big East in defending the three-point line, holding opponents to a mere 27.2% from deep. Both teams are masters of ball control, ranking in the top eight nationally for the fewest turnovers per game. Creighton averages just 10.9 turnovers (fourth), while St. John’s is close behind at 11.6 (eighth).

This matchup adds another chapter to a fiercely contested rivalry, with the Bluejays holding a narrow 14-13 edge in the all-time series. The last 10 meetings have been split evenly, 5-5, though Creighton has taken the past three games. St. John’s last defeated the Bluejays on Dec. 4, 2022, a 66-62 victory over the then-No. 13/14-ranked team in Queens.

The Creighton Bluejays come into this clash boasting a 9-3 record and a 1-0 start in Big East action. The team’s most recent outing was a tough loss to No. 1 UCLA, 70-41, on Dec. 20, which snapped a seven-game winning streak.

St. John's vs Creighton NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Red Storm and the Bluejays lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 1:30 pm ET/ 10:30 am PT, at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York.

Date Saturday, December 28, 2024 Tip-off Time 1:30 pm ET/ 10:30 am PT Venue Carnesecca Arena Location Queens, New York

How to watch St. John's vs Creighton on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Red Storm and the Bluejays live on:

National TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo (sign up for a FREE trial now)

St. John's Red Storm team news & key performers

Lashae Dwyer has been the Red Storm's offensive engine, scoring in double figures in 11 of her 12 appearances this season, including eight straight games. The senior ranks among the top 10 scorers in the Big East, averaging 15.3 points per game, and shines at the free-throw line, sitting fourth in the conference with an 86.0% conversion rate. Her defensive prowess is equally impressive, leading the Big East with 3.0 steals per game, ranking 18th nationally with 36 steals as of Dec. 27.

Meanwhile, Skye Owen and Ariana Vanderhoop have found their rhythm recently, each hitting double digits in their last two games. Owen, who has started the last eight contests, is averaging 9.6 points per game and has been lethal from beyond the arc, shooting an impressive 50.0%. Vanderhoop, averaging 12.0 points over her past two games, is closing in on a milestone, needing just nine more points to reach 1,000 for her career.

Creighton Bluejays team news & key performers

Creighton excels in several statistical categories, ranking fifth nationally in free throw percentage (80.4%), as well as being in the top 15 for assist-to-turnover ratio (1.63), three-pointers per game (9.7), and fewest turnovers per game (10.9). Their offense is powered by the dynamic duo of Lauren Jensen and Morgan Maly, both All-Big East honorees. Jensen leads the team with 17.8 points per game, while Maly is close behind at 17.5 points and is among the nation’s elite three-point shooters, converting 45.9% of her attempts, which ranks 15th in the country.