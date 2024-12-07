How to watch today's St. John's Red Storm vs Kansas State Wildcats NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. John's vs Kansas State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) and St. John's Red Storm (6-2) face off Saturday in a college basketball showdown at Carnesecca Arena.

The Red Storm enter this matchup in their final non-conference test against a Power Five opponent before diving into Big East play on December 17. St. John's had a mixed performance in the Bahamas two weeks ago, sandwiching a dominant victory over Virginia between narrow losses to Baylor and Georgia by a combined margin of just four points.

Kansas State heads into its first true road game of the season and second clash with a Power Five team. The Wildcats have been shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc this season, but they struggled mightily in their 76-65 loss to LSU on November 14, managing just 23.8% from long range.

St. John's Red Storm vs Kansas State Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Red Storm and the Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT at Carnesecca Arena in New York, United States.

Date Saturday, December 7, 2024 Tip-off Time 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT Venue Carnesecca Arena Location New York, United States

How to watch St. John's Red Storm vs Kansas State Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the St. John's Red Storm and the Kansas State Wildcats live on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

St. John's Red Storm team news & key performers

St. John's has enjoyed a break since last Saturday’s 77-64 triumph over Harvard. RJ Luis Jr. kept his momentum rolling with a standout 24-point performance, while Kadary Richmond chipped in 18 points. The Red Storm controlled the game from start to finish, never falling behind their opponents. Zuby Ejiofor chips in 11.8 points while playing an efficient role in the offense. Aaron Scott contributes with playmaking and solid defense.

Kansas State Wildcats team news & key performers

David N’Guessan, Kansas State’s top scorer with an average of 14.1 points per game, showcased his skills with a 17-point performance during the Wildcats' commanding 120-73 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday. Achor Achor came off the bench to lead the charge with 21 points, while Dug McDaniel contributed 18. The Wildcats delivered an impressive offensive display, shooting a stellar 61.5% from the field and knocking down 21 of their 40 attempts from three-point range. Brendan Hausen adds 13.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per outing.