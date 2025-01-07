How to watch today's St. John's Red Storm vs Xavier Musketeers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. John's vs Xavier NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The St. John’s Red Storm head to Cincinnati on Tuesday night for a Big East showdown against the Xavier Musketeers.

St. John's enters this matchup with a strong 12-3 overall record and a 3-1 mark in conference play. They kicked off the season with four consecutive wins before dropping a heartbreaker in double overtime to Baylor. After bouncing back with a victory over Virginia, the Red Storm suffered a loss to Georgia but quickly found their footing, winning six straight games before falling to Creighton. In their most recent outing, they edged out Butler in a tightly contested game, pulling away late for a 70-62 win.

On the other hand, Xavier has had a rockier journey, sitting at 9-6 overall and 1-3 in Big East competition. The Musketeers started hot with a 6-0 streak but stumbled through their next nine games, losing six. This stretch includes a narrow loss to UConn and a recent defeat to Georgetown, 69-63. Historically, Xavier has dominated this matchup, leading the series 17-6 since the 2013-14 season. Last year, the two teams split their meetings, with each winning on their home court.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the St. John's Red Storm vs. the Xavier Musketeers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

St. John's Red Storm vs Xavier Musketeers: Date and tip-off time

The St. John's Red Storm and the Xavier Musketeers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT at Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT Venue Cintas Center Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch St. John's Red Storm vs Xavier Musketeers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the St. John's Red Storm and the Xavier Musketeers on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to St. John's Red Storm vs Xavier Musketeers play-by-play commentary on radio

St. John's Red Storm team news & key performers

RJ Luis Jr. has been the standout for St. John’s, leading the team with 16.5 points per game. The guard also contributes significantly on the boards with 6.2 rebounds per game and adds 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals per outing. Deivon Smith has been another key player, leading the team in both assists (4.9 per game) and steals (2.1 per game). He’s averaging 11 points and 5.9 rebounds as well. Kadary Richmond has also been solid, putting up 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks per contest.

In the frontcourt, Zuby Ejiofor has been a dominant force, leading the Red Storm in rebounding with 7.8 boards per game while also scoring 14.7 points per game, second on the team. He contributes defensively with 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game.

Xavier Musketeers team news & key performers

For Xavier, Zach Freemantle has been their go-to player, leading the team in both scoring (16.8 points per game) and rebounding (7.7 per game). He’s also added 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game to his well-rounded stat line. Fellow frontcourt player Jerome Hunter provides support with 7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

In the backcourt, Ryan Conwell has been a key scorer for the Musketeers, averaging 16.3 points per game along with 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals. Dayvion McKnight has been the team’s primary playmaker, leading in assists with 4.7 per game, while also contributing 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals. Dailyn Swain has shone defensively, leading the team with 1.7 steals per game, alongside averages of 9.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.