How to watch today's San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the New Orleans Pelicans to start a thrilling NBA Summer League battle on July 16, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET.

The Spurs average 81 points per game, while the Pelicans only score 73.5.

The Spurs have a much better average of 47.5 rebounds than the Pelicans, who only have 33.

When it comes to assists, the Spurs and Pelicans are about even, with 16.5 and 15.5, respectively.

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans: Date and Tip-off Time

The San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans will meet in a high-voltage NBA action on July 16, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 16, 2024 Time 10:30 pm ET Arena Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans live on the NBA TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

San Antonio Spurs Team News

Jamaree Bouyea's two blocks in addition to five assists showed his defence and execution skills.

Yauhen Massalski averaged 12.5 rebounds per game, helping control the board.

Stephon Castle scored 22 points to lead the team and display his attacking skill.

New Orleans Pelicans Team News

Karlo Matkovic led the defense with two blocks and showed his skill in the paint by grabbing six boards.

Jordan Hawkins scored 21 points with three assists, showing his scoring and scoring skills.

Head-to-Head records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans in NBA matchups: