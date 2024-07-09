How to watch today's San Antonio Spurs vs China National Team NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the San Antonio Spurs and the China National Team, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the China National Team to begin a thrilling NBA game on July 09, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

The Spurs average 62 points per game, while China only scores 56. With an average of 44.5 rebounds per game, the Spurs far outpace China's 28.5, which adds to their scoring edge.

The Spurs and China average 10 assists, so even though the numbers are close, the Spurs are slightly better at making moves.

China is better than the Spurs at defense; averaging five steals per game, while the Spurs only manage 1.5.

San Antonio Spurs vs China National Team: Date and Tip-off time

The electrifying NBA matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the China National Team is set to take place on July 09, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET, at Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, California.

Date July 09, 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET Arena Golden 1 Center Location Sacramento, California

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs China National Team Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the San Antonio and the China National Team live on the NBA TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

San Antonio Spurs vs China National Team Team News

San Antonio Spurs Team News

Nathan Mensah helps on defense with 2.6 boards and 0.6 blocks per game, but he only scores 1.3 points.

Stephon Castle averages 11.1 points, and 4.7 rebounds, along with 2.9 assists per game, he makes a more well-rounded impact which indicates how versatile he is on both ends of the court.

China National Team Team News

The versatile Jiahao Yu has a complete game, scoring 14.1 points, grabbing 7.8 rebounds, giving out 1.9 assists, stealing 0.5 balls and blocking 1.5 shots per game.

Key player Sanning Liao averages 15.4 points, 3.9 boards, 4.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game.

Shuaipeng Cheng scores the most points (16.0 per game), grabs the most rebounds (2.6), assists (3.5), and steals (1.2), showing how good he is at scoring.