How to watch today's San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the NBA matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The San Antonio Spurs are ready to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a thrilling NBA Summer League matchup on July 19, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.

The 76ers' offensive prowess is evident as they average 93.7 points per game, which is far more than the Spurs' 84 points per game.

On the other hand, the Spurs are excellent at collecting rebounds; they pull down 44.3 per game as opposed to the 76ers' 40.3, demonstrating their superiority in this area.

The Spurs also hold a modest advantage in terms of playmaking, averaging 17 assists per game compared to the 76ers' 15.

San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA battle between the San Antonio Spurs and the Philadelphia 76ers will take place on July 19, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, NV, USA.

Date July 19, 2024 Time 8:30 pm ET Arena Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Philadelphia 76ers live on the NBA TV television network and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers Team News

San Antonio Spurs Team News

With an amazing 22 points per game on average, Stephon Castle has been an attacking force and an important player for his team.

With an average of 11.7 rebounds per game, Yauhen Massalski commands the boards, demonstrating his powerful presence in the paint and adept handling of the glass.

With an average of four assists per game, Jamaree Bouyea makes a significant contribution as a playmaker by setting up possibilities for his teammates to score.

Philadelphia 76ers Team News

With an impressive scoring average of 18.3 points per game, Ricky Council IV has proven to be a reliable scorer who can score points offensively.

Adem Bona demonstrates his prowess on the boards by grabbing 6.7 rebounds on average each game, underscoring his significance in securing the ball and creating possibilities for second shots.

With an average of 6.3 assists per game, Jeff Dowtin is an excellent passer of the ball who puts his teammates in great positions to score.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the San Antonio Spurs and the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA: