This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jewell Loyd of the Seattle StormGetty images
Watch Sparks vs Storm live on FuboTV
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today's Los Angeles Sparks vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Seattle Storm.

The 2024 WNBA season continues on Wednesday, September 11, as the Seattle Storm (21-14) take on the Los Angeles Sparks (7-28) in the Western Conference showdown at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

Watch Sparks vs Storms with a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign up today

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Sparks vs. Storm game, including the injury report, key players and where to watch.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Seattle Storm: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm will take place on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA.

DateWednesday, September 11, 2024
Time10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 pm PT
VenueCrypto.com Arena
LocationLos Angeles, CA

How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs Seattle Storm online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm live on the NBA TV television network and FuboTV Streaming platform.

Watch Sparks vs Storm with a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign up today

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Find the best deals

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Rickea Jackson spearheaded the Sparks' effort with 23 points, four rebounds, and three steals, and forward Dearica Hamby contributed 17.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. The Sparks are well-positioned to secure a playoff spot.

Seattle Storm Team News

With guard Jewell Loyd averaging 20.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, she is well-positioned to support the Storm in maintaining their strong performance as the regular season approaches its conclusion.

Head-to-Head Records

DateMatchCompetition
07/17/24Sparks 83-89 StormWNBA
06/12/24Storm 95-79 SparksWNBA
09/11/23Storm 89-91 SparksWNBA
09/01/23Sparks 61-72 StormWNBA
06/07/23Storm 66-63 SparksWNBA
Advertisement