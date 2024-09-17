How to watch the Los Angeles Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Phoenix Mercury, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Sparks score 78.4 points for each game, which is 10th in the league. The Mercury, on the other hand, score 81.4 points per game, which is seventh.

Both teams have trouble on defense. The Sparks give up 86.5 points per game, which ranks 10th, and the Mercury are right behind them, giving up 84.6 points per game, which ranks 9th.

The Mercury possess a slightly better shooting percentage than the Sparks; they make 43.7% of their field goals while the Sparks only make 42.5%.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury: Date and Tip-off Time

The Los Angeles Sparks will take on the Phoenix Mercury in an epic WNBA battle on September 17, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.

Date September 17, 2024 Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Arena Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Phoenix Mercury live on the CBSSN TV Channel and the Paramount+ Streaming Platform.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Team News

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Lexie Brown is sidelined from the team's lineup because of her Illness. Additionally, Cameron Brink is mentioned as out for the rest of the Season due to her torn left ACL. Furthermore, the availability of Layshia Clarendon is still uncertain due to injury.

Dearica Hamby scores 16.9 points per game on 50.6% shooting from the field and grabs 9.2 rebounds per game.

Aari McDonald serves 21.8 minutes per game and has 3.7 assists and 1.8 turnovers, making her a steady playmaker.

Odyssey Sims has done a good job, as shown by her 5.3 assists per game. However, her 2.3 turnovers during 26.3 minutes for each game show that she could do better.

Phoenix Mercury Team News

The availability of Rebecca Allen and Charisma Osborne is unknown due to a hamstring injury and a leg injury respectively.

Kahleah Copper scores 21.6 points per game on average and shoots 43.8% from the field as well as 80.7% from the free throw line.

Brittney Griner is a force on the boards, grabbing 6.5 rebounds per game, with 1.9 offensive rebounds and 4.7 defensive rebounds.

Natasha Cloud averages 6.7 assists per game. However, she turns the ball over 3.2 times within 33.6 minutes per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings betweenthe Los Angeles Sparks and the Phoenix Mercury in WNBA matchups: