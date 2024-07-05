How to watch today's Los Angeles Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces, as well as start time and team news.

The Los Angeles Sparks host the Las Vegas Aces in a thrilling WNBA matchup on July 05, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

With an average of 78.0 points per game, the Los Angeles Sparks are currently ranked 11th in the league. They average 32.7 rebounds per game, which puts them in 10th place, and 19.8 assists per game, which puts them in 7th place.

However, with an astounding 87.8 points per game, the Las Vegas Aces lead the league in scoring. With an average of 34.9 rebounds per game, they rank seventh, and with 20.1 assists per game, they rank fourth.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces will take place on July 05, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, CA, USA.

Date July 05, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET Arena Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, CA

How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces live on ION TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

According to John W. Davis of the Long Beach Press-Telegram, Azura Stevens announced on Monday that she has resumed full-contact practice and intends to make her season debut prior to the start of the Olympic break in mid-July.

G Lexie Brown has been sidelined indefinitely with Crohn's illness according to Alford Corriette of Her Hoop Stats.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

A'ja Wilson, who leads the Las Vegas Aces in scoring and rebounds per game with an astounding average of 27.0, is still unstoppable. She is an essential player because of her ability to score and grab rebounds.

Jackie Young is a vital facilitator who averages 5.7 assists per game and a mere 2.4 turnovers per game. Young's efficient ball distribution and possession management are key to the Aces' success.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA: