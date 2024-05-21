Spain U17 vs Portugal U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Euro U17 match between Spain and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain will take on Portugal in their first group game of the U-17 European championship at the Dasaki Achnas Stadium on Tuesday.

Spain ended up in second place during qualification behind Austria and a defeat against the latter was their most recent outing. They were on a five-game unbeaten run prior to that and the three-time Euro U-17 champions will be hoping to draw confidence from that run to perform in their 16th appearance in this tournament.

Portugal have only lost one out of their six matches in 2024 and won all their group games in the qualifiers. The two-time champions were unable to get past the group stage in the previous edition so that will be their primary target this time around.

Spain U17 vs Portugal U17 kick-off time

Date: May 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 am ET Venue: Dasaki Achnas Stadium

The match will be played at the Dasaki Achnas Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 11 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Spain U17 vs Portugal U17 online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Vix in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game.

Team news & squads

Spain U17 team news

Real Madrid's Joan Martinez and Duegi Aguado are set to anchor Spain's central defense.

In midfield, Barcelona's Quim Junyent, Marc Bernal, and Juan Hernandez are all strong contenders to start.

Spain U17 predicted XI: M Gonzalez; Fortea, Martinez, Aguado, Navarro; Hernandez, Bernal, Junyent; Arnu, Fernandez, Arnuncio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: M González, A González Defenders: Sangaré, Fortea, Navarro, Martínez, Farré, Aguado, Cuenca Midfielders: Hernández, Junyent, Iago, Bernal, Durán Forwards: Arnu, Yáñez, Fernández, Oyono, Otorbi, Osazuwa

Portugal U17 team news

For Portugal, Diogo Ferreira is anticipated to start in goal, with Rui Silva and Rafael Mota as the central defenders.

Gabriel Silva, who scored six goals in six qualifying matches, will be one of Portugal's key offensive threats.

Portugal U17 possible XI: Ferreira; Soares, R Silva, Mota, Cunha; Mora, Daiber, Simoes; Quenda, Varela, G Silva.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ferreira, Gouveia Defenders: Soares, Mota, Silva, Sousa, Mota, Cunha Midfielders: Felicíssimo, Daiber, Meireles, Ferreira, Simões, Mora Forwards: Silva, Patrão, Quenda, Fernandes, Varela, Trovisco

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/02/24 Portugal U17 1 - 1 Spain U17 Algarve Cup 14/02/23 Portugal U17 0 - 1 Spain U17 Algarve Cup 26/05/22 Spain U17 1 - 2 Portugal U17 Euro U17 15/02/22 Portugal U17 2 - 3 Spain U17 Algarve Cup 12/02/20 Portugal U17 1 - 3 Spain U17 Algarve Cup

