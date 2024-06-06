How to watch today's Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the MLB matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox.

The Chicago White Sox host the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB matchup on June 06, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET.

With 2.92 runs per game, 6.98 hits per game, and 45 home runs, the Chicago White Sox rank worst in the league due to their offensive struggles this season.

The Boston Red Sox, on the other hand, have demonstrated greater offensive potential; they are now 14th in the league with an average of 4.33 runs and 8.23 hits per game. They are ranked 13th in the league with 64 home runs.

Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox: date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox will take place on June 06, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field, in Chicago, IL, USA.

Date 06 June 2024 Time 8:10 pm ET Venue Guaranteed Rate Field Location Chicago, IL

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this MLB matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox live on MLB.tv television network and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox by tuning into local channels - NESN and NBCSCH.

Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox Team News

Chicago White Sox Team News

DH Eloy Jimenez is on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Both OFs Tommy Pham and Andrew Benintendi follow Jimenez with their ankle injury and achillies problem, respectively.

Boston Red Sox Team News

OF Wilyer Abreu is out for 10 days due to an ankle injury.

OF Masataka Yoshida and INF Rony Gonzalez, both accompany Abreu with a left thumb strain and a hamstring strain, respectively.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox in the MLB: