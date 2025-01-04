+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
St. Mary's Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Southampton vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Southampton and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Southampton and Brentford will seek to arrest their winless streaks when they face off in Saturday's Premier League tie at St. Mary's Stadium.

The bottom-placed hosts are coming off a 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace last weekend, while the Bees were subjected to a 1-3 home loss against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Southampton vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Southampton and Brentford will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Southampton vs Brentford kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
St. Mary's Stadium

The Premier League match between Southampton and Brentford will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, January 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Southampton vs Brentford Probable lineups

SouthamptonHome team crest

3-4-1-2

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestBRE
30
A. Ramsdale
3
R. Manning
6
T. Harwood-Bellis
2
K. Walker-Peters
15
N. Wood
35
J. Bednarek
33
T. Dibling
26
L. Ugochukwu
7
J. Aribo
32
P. Onuachu
19
C. Archer
12
H. Valdimarsson
36
J. Kim
22
N. Collins
27
V. Janelt
30
M. Roerslev
6
C. Noergaard
24
M. Damsgaard
23
K. Lewis-Potter
18
Y. Yarmolyuk
19
B. Mbeumo
11
Y. Wissa

3-5-2

BREAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ivan Juric

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Thomas Frank

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Southampton team news

Midfielder Mateus Fernandes will face a one-match suspension, with Flynn Downes expected to start as Fernandes' replacement in the middle.

Meanwhile, Jack Stephens, Juan Larios, Ross Stewart and Gavin Bazunu are sidelined on account of their respective concerns.

Will Smallbone and Jack Stephens are unlikely to feature, while Armel Bella-Kotchap can possibly make the matchday squad if not the XI.

Brentford team news

Sepp van den Berg's return would be compensation for the injury absentees, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer and Ben Mee at the back.

Fabio Carvalho, Igor Thiago, Gustavo Nunes, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva and Aaron Hickey also occupy the treatment room.

Midfielder Mathias Jensen is also set for a start, while goalkeeper Mark Flekken recovered from his knock in the Brighton draw before the Arsenal loss.

Form

SOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

SOU

Last 5 matches

BRE

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

5

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

