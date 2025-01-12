Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch South Carolina vs Texas NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 6 Texas is set for a Sunday showdown against South Carolina in Columbia (1 pm, ESPN), marking the first meeting on South Carolina soil between the two teams. The Longhorns (16-1, 2-0 SEC) and the No. 2 Gamecocks (15-1, 3-0 SEC) have faced off only four times in their histories.

Vic Schaefer, now at the helm for Texas, brings the Longhorns into their inaugural SEC season. Schaefer is no stranger to the conference, having spent eight years competing against Dawn Staley while leading Mississippi State.

South Carolina is navigating life without Ashlyn Watkins, their leading shot-blocker and second-best rebounder, who is sidelined for the season after tearing her ACL. Despite the setback, the Gamecocks dominated their last outing, cruising to a 95-68 victory over Mississippi State.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns have quietly emerged as one of the nation’s most balanced and formidable teams. They recently dismantled then-No. 18 Alabama by 44 points and secured a solid seven-point win against then-No. 9 Oklahoma.

The all-time series is deadlocked at 2-2. South Carolina claimed the last victory in the 2021 NCAA Elite Eight during Schaefer’s debut season with Texas, overpowering the Longhorns 62-34. However, the Gamecocks fell short in their next game, losing to Stanford in the Final Four.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch South Carolina vs Texas NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

South Carolina vs Texas NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Gamecocks and the Longhorns will lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Date Sunday, January 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Colonial Life Arena Location Columbia, South Carolina

How to watch South Carolina vs Texas on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gamecocks and the Longhorns live on:

National TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN Ryan Ruocco (pxp) and Rebecca Lobo (analyst) will call the game.

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Regarding streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to South Carolina vs Texas play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

South Carolina Gamecocks team news & key performers

The Gamecocks are averaging an impressive 82.9 points per game, a whopping 28.0 more than the defensive average of the Longhorns. South Carolina has thrived offensively, boasting a 15-1 record whenever they surpass 54.9 points in a game.

Ashlyn Watkins suffered a devastating ACL tear during Sunday's matchup against Mississippi State, and it was confirmed on Tuesday that she will miss the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Maddy McDaniel, who has been sidelined with a concussion, also missed Thursday's game against Texas A&M.

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

Madison Booker, a 6ft 1in sophomore forward, spearheads Texas' offense with an impressive scoring average of 14.9 points per game. Known for her deadly mid-range game, Booker is a smooth operator on the court, blending speed and exceptional ball-handling to outmaneuver defenders effortlessly. Her go-to moves include driving to the basket, catching defenders off guard, and executing a mix of fakes, up-and-under finishes, or step-back jumpers with precision.

Texas boasts considerable depth in the backcourt, headlined by Rori Harmon, who contributes 10.3 points and dishes out 6.3 assists per game. Her vision and ability to push the tempo in transition will challenge South Carolina's guards to stay alert and avoid getting caught on the back foot. Harmon excels at attacking the rim, pulling defenders toward her, and creating open looks for her teammates.

Freshman guard Jordan Lee has emerged as Texas' most reliable threat from beyond the arc, converting an impressive 51.2% of her 3-point attempts. In a standout performance against JMU on December 8, Lee drained all six of her 3-point shots and has tallied at least 12 points in five games this season.

Senior guard Shay Holle, the lone player on the Longhorns' roster who faced South Carolina in 2021, has attempted the most 3-pointers for Texas this year. However, her success rate has been underwhelming, connecting on just 14 of her 54 attempts from deep.