How to watch today's South Carolina vs Texas A&M NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch South Carolina vs Texas A&M NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

After two games on the road, the South Carolina women’s basketball team is set to host its first SEC matchup at Colonial Life Arena.

The No. 2 Gamecocks (14-1, 2-0 SEC) will take on Texas A&M on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN2. South Carolina comes into the clash riding high after securing victories over Missouri and Mississippi State last week.

Meanwhile, the Aggies (8-6, 1-1 SEC) are fresh off a significant upset, taking down then-No. 25 Ole Miss on Sunday. The win marked the program's first victory over a ranked opponent since their triumph against South Carolina on February 28, 2021. Historically, the Gamecocks hold a 12-4 edge in the series and have won the last three meetings.

South Carolina vs Texas A&M NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Gamecocks and the Aggies will lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT, at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Date Thursday, January 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT Venue Colonial Life Arena Location Columbia, South Carolina

How to watch South Carolina vs Texas A&M on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gamecocks and the Aggies live on:

National TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Regarding streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to South Carolina vs Texas A&M play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

South Carolina Gamecocks team news & key performers

Raven Johnson is sidelined for the remainder of the season after tearing her ACL during Sunday's game against Mississippi State. Maddy McDaniel missed recent road games against Missouri and Mississippi State due to a concussion. Meanwhile, Sakima Walker is recovering from an ankle injury but has made progress; she is now out of her medical boot and returned to practice on Friday.

Te-Hina Paopao averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, posting 11.6 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc.

Texas A&M Aggies team news & key performers

Vanessa Saidu has yet to play this season due to injury.

Senior guard Aicha Coulibaly leads the charge for the Aggies, averaging 12.4 points per game this season. The versatile 6-footer also pulls down about five rebounds per game and isn’t shy about shooting from deep. Against Ole Miss, she hit 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and is contributing 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Right behind her is senior guard Sahara Jones, who averages 11.3 points per game, while junior forward Jada Malone adds 10.5 points per contest. Malone was perfect against Ole Miss, going 7-for-7 from the field in a standout performance.

Sophomore guard Sole Williams, despite averaging 6.4 points per game this season, led the team with 18 points in the upset over Ole Miss. She's scored in double digits in four games this season and leads the team with 2.6 assists per game. Additionally, Williams is the team's most prolific three-point shooter, converting 58 of her 90 attempts from beyond the arc.