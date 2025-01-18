How to watch today's South Carolina vs Oklahoma NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch South Carolina vs Oklahoma NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

After their SEC debut against Texas, South Carolina women's basketball now faces another new conference opponent, hosting No. 13 Oklahoma on Sunday for their third consecutive matchup against a ranked team.

The No. 2 Gamecocks (17-1, 5-0 SEC) are coming off a victory over No. 19 Alabama on Thursday, while the Sooners (15-3, 3-2) secured a win over Missouri on the same night. South Carolina previously defeated Texas 67-50 on January 12.

Historically, South Carolina is 0-3 against Oklahoma, although the two teams haven’t faced off since 2009. Last season, the Sooners finished with a 23-10 record, falling to Indiana in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch South Carolina vs Oklahoma NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

South Carolina vs Oklahoma NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Gamecocks and the Sooners will lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT, at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Date Sunday, January 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue Colonial Life Arena Location Columbia, South Carolina

How to watch South Carolina vs Oklahoma on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action live on:

National TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to South Carolina vs Oklahoma play-by-play commentary on radio

South Carolina Gamecocks team news & key performers

South Carolina is facing difficulties this season after a successful 26-8 campaign and an NCAA Tournament appearance last year.

The Gamecocks have had a tough stretch in SEC play, suffering losses to Auburn, Alabama, and Mississippi State—each currently ranked in the top 15. On Wednesday, they dropped a close 66-63 game at Vanderbilt, committing 25 turnovers, their highest in a game since 2011.

Despite these struggles, South Carolina is still outscoring opponents by an impressive 26.9 points per game, with a total scoring differential of +484. The Gamecocks average 81.7 points per game (18th in the nation) while holding opponents to 54.8 points per contest (15th in the nation). Edwards, the team's leading scorer, ranks 479th nationally with an average of 11.8 points per game.

Oklahoma Sooners team news & key performers

Oklahoma has been without two key players all season. Jadon Jones and Jeff Nwankwo are inching closer to making their return from injury, with both participating in live practices, according to head coach Moser.

Jones, a transfer from Long Beach State, has been recovering from a back injury sustained before the season. Nwankwo, a highly regarded JUCO recruit, suffered an Achilles injury during the offseason.

Raegan Beers, a 6-foot-4 junior who transferred from Oregon State after last season, has been a standout performer for the Sooners. Averaging 17.2 points and 9.2 rebounds in SEC play, she continues to shine after a stellar 2023-24 season in which she posted averages of 17.5 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Beers is one of the top frontcourt players in women’s college basketball and boasts an impressive 68% shooting percentage this season. She has recorded five games with 21 or more points (including four games above 25 points) and has scored in double figures in 16 of 17 games. Additionally, Beers has registered seven double-doubles so far this season.