How to watch today's South Carolina Gamecocks vs Michigan Wolverines NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Michigan Wolverines (0-0) face off against the top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Led by head coach Dawn Staley, the Gamecocks, the defending national champions, kick off their 2024-25 campaign against Michigan. This matchup marks the first step in their quest to retain the title, following a flawless 38-0 season last year that secured South Carolina’s third national championship in eight seasons.

Under head coach Kim Barnes Arico, the Michigan Wolverines have earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament for four consecutive years, with the team reaching the 20-win mark in each of the last three seasons.

Last season, Michigan finished with a 20-14 overall record, going 6-6 in the Big Ten to share sixth place. Seeded No. 9 in the NCAA Tournament, the Wolverines were ousted in their opening round by No. 8 Kansas.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the South Carolina Gamecocks vs Michigan Wolverines NBA game, plus plenty more.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs Michigan Wolverines: Date and tip-off time

The Gamecocks and the Wolverines in a highly anticipated game on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Monday, November 4, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs Michigan Wolverines on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Michigan Wolverines live on:

National TV channel : TNT

: Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

South Carolina Gamecocks team news & key performers

The Gamecocks bring back 10 of their 11 scholarship players from a powerhouse squad that dominated the SEC, capturing both the regular season and tournament titles, and finishing as just the 10th team in Division I women's basketball history to achieve an unbeaten season.

While starting center Kamilla Cardoso has moved on to the WNBA—a significant loss given her dominant presence as a 6-foot-7 senior—replacing her completely is impossible. Yet, Dawn Staley’s roster remains loaded with elite talent, particularly in the backcourt, positioning South Carolina as a national powerhouse once again.

Watch out for sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, who averaged 11.7 points per game off the bench last season and has earned high praise from NBA greats. Seasoned guards Te-Hina Paopao (11.0 ppg, 46.8% from beyond the arc) and Raven Johnson (8.1 ppg, 4.8 assists per game) will also be crucial to the team’s success.

South Carolina’s newcomers include freshman forward Joyce Edwards, a five-star in-state recruit and last year’s national Gatorade girls’ basketball player of the year. Edwards has already shown her scoring prowess, averaging 19.5 points and recording two double-doubles in the Gamecocks’ exhibition games.

Michigan Wolverines team news & key performers

The offseason saw significant roster changes, with several players, including top scorer Laila Phelia, transferring out. Only four members of last year’s squad remain on this season’s roster, leading Barnes Arico to label the team “very inexperienced.” Notably, the Wolverines received no points in the AP preseason Top 25 poll.

Despite these departures, Michigan is buoyed by the arrival of their highest-ranked recruiting class to date, placing eighth nationally in ESPN’s rankings. The class is headlined by five-star guard Syla Swords, ranked fourth nationally. Swords also represented Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, becoming the youngest basketball player to ever play for the country at just 18 years old.