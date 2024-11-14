How to watch today's South Carolina vs Coppin State NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch South Carolina vs Coppin State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

After starting their season with two away games, South Carolina women's basketball is set to return to Colonial Life Arena for the 2024-25 home opener.

The top-ranked Gamecocks (2-0) will celebrate their latest national championship before they go up against Coppin State (2-1) on Thursday night. This marks the second consecutive year that the Eagles will face the reigning national champions, having fallen to LSU in December last year. On Sunday, South Carolina secured a 71-57 victory over then-No. 8 NC State in the 2024 Ally Tipoff held in Charlotte.

South Carolina vs Coppin State NCAA Women's match: Date and tip-off time

South Carolina vs Coppin State NCAA Women's match: Date and tip-off time

South Carolina and Coppin State in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at JMA Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Date Thursday, November 14, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue JMA Colonial Life Arena Location Columbia, South Carolina

How to watch South Carolina vs Coppin State on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: SEC Network+

National TV channel: SEC Network+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to South Carolina vs Coppin State play-by-play commentary on radio

South Carolina team news & key performers

The Gamecocks were powered by starting guard Te-Hina Paopao, who posted a career-best 23 points, hitting 10 of her 16 attempts from the field, while sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley contributed 18 points coming off the bench.

Junior forward Ashlyn Watkins, who had been suspended until last week, saw her season debut on Sunday. However, junior Chloe Kitts was sidelined due to an academic policy matter. Both players are anticipated to be in action on Thursday.

Coppin State team news & key performers

Three Coppin State players reached double digits in scoring as the team secured a commanding 74-38 win over St. Francis on Tuesday morning.

The defeat drops St. Francis to 0-3, while Coppin State improves to 2-1 on the season.

Leading the way, Laila Lawrence recorded a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Tiffany Hammond contributed 15 points, and Angel Jones added 12 to round out the offensive effort.