How to watch today's South Carolina Gamecocks vs Clemson Tigers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Clemson Tigers (9-2) hit the road to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-3) this Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena.

Clemson comes into this matchup looking to bounce back after a tough overtime loss to Memphis on Saturday. Despite shooting a solid 44.8% from the field, the Tigers struggled to keep pace with Memphis' hot shooting—51.7% overall and 48.0% from three-point range (12-for-25).

Meanwhile, South Carolina is riding high on a four-game winning streak, picking up victories over Virginia Tech, Boston College, East Carolina, and USC Upstate. In their latest triumph, the Gamecocks flexed their defensive muscle, holding USC Upstate to 37% shooting overall and a paltry 10% from beyond the arc. South Carolina also capitalized on their chances at the free-throw line (18-for-25) and turned 15 Spartan turnovers into 17 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. the Clemson Tigers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs Clemson Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Date Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Colonial Life Arena Location Columbia, South Carolina

How to watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs Clemson Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers on:

TV Channel: SECN

Streaming service: Fubo

South Carolina Gamecocks team news & key performers

For the Gamecocks, Collin Murray-Boyles has been a standout, averaging 15.9 points and pulling down 9.6 rebounds per game. Supporting him is senior guard Jamarri Thomas, who chips in 12.5 points and 3.2 assists, while senior guard Jacobi Wright adds 10.6 points and 3.1 dimes per contest. Senior forward Nick Pringle has also been impactful, posting 9.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per outing.

Clemson Tigers team news & key performers

The Tigers rely heavily on a core of experienced upperclassmen. Leading the charge is Chase Hunter, a senior guard averaging 16.0 points per game while shooting an efficient 47.3% from the floor. He gets plenty of help from senior forward Ian Schieffelin, who’s been a double-double machine with averages of 13.0 points and 12.0 rebounds. Senior center Viktor Lakhin adds a reliable 12.1 points and 5.9 boards per game, while senior guard Jaeden Zackery contributes 8.7 points and leads the defensive effort with 2.1 steals per contest.