How to watch today's South Carolina Gamecocks vs Xavier Musketeers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch South Carolina versus Xavier NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2) will face off against the Xavier Musketeers (5-0) in the final matchup of the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Monday night.

The Gamecocks began their season with a narrow 74-71 loss to North Florida but bounced back with a victory over South Carolina State. They followed that with a dominant 80-54 win against Towson before falling to Indiana in a tough 87-71 matchup.

On the other side, the Musketeers have had a flawless start to the season. Xavier opened with a win against Texas Southern, followed by a 94-80 triumph over IUPUI. Their next two games were decisive victories, defeating Jackson State 94-57 and Wake Forest 75-60.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. the Xavier Musketeers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs Xavier Musketeers: Date and tip-off time

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Xavier Musketeers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

Date Monday, November 25, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Suncoast Credit Union Arena Location Cypress Lake, Florida

How to watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs Xavier Musketeers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Xavier Musketeers live on:

TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Streaming service: Fubo

Grab an exclusive $30 discount on your first month with Fubo by clicking here now!

For a limited period, you can enjoy your initial month of Fubo starting at just $49.99. Gain access to live TV and sports, featuring over 200 premium channels, including ESPN, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and more—all without the need for cable. (Offer applies to select plans. Taxes and additional fees may apply.)

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to South Carolina Gamecocks vs Xavier Musketeers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

South Carolina Gamecocks team news & key performers

In their recent outings, Jamarii Thomas led South Carolina with 19 points, while Zachary Davis contributed 18 points off the bench. Collin Murray-Boyles nearly recorded a double-double, finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds, shooting an impressive 6-of-7 from the field. The Gamecocks showcased their perimeter shooting, hitting 12 three-pointers during the game.

Xavier Musketeers team news & key performers

For Xavier, Ryan Conwell spearheaded their offense with a game-high 16 points, sinking four three-pointers. Trey Green added 14 points, also connecting on four shotsfrom beyond the arc. The Musketeers shot a strong 51% from the floor, including an efficient 11-of-24 from deep. Notably, Xavier has hit 10 or more three-pointers in four consecutive games. They also showcased their defensive effort, forcing 16 turnovers against Siena. Despite their undefeated record, head coach Sean Miller expressed dissatisfaction with their recent performance, emphasizing room for improvement.