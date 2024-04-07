How to watch today's South Carolina vs. Iowa Women's NCAA March Madness championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Women's NCAA March Madness Championship game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The NCAA Division I women's basketball March Madness tournament is heading towards an epic championship game with just two teams remaining, with the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (37-0) set to meet the No. 1 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (34-4) in Sunday’s showpiece final.

Yes, you guessed right. Sunday's national championship game is a rematch. Last season, powered by 41 points from Clark, Iowa upset heavily favoured and then-unbeaten South Carolina in the national semifinals. Here they are a year later, the Gamecocks are undefeated again, with vengeance on their minds.

The two sides were involved in a pair of exciting Final Four matchups on Friday night. The Gamecocks took down No. 3 -seed NC State 78-59 to advance to the national championship game.

The Wolfpack kept things competitive through the first period, but as they have done plenty of times this season, South Carolina went on a stellar run to pull away and win comfortably.

Now, the Gamecocks will aim to lift their second national championship in the last three seasons and their third in program history. Standing in their way is a tough Iowa side, though.

The Hawkeyes' 71-69 win over No. 3 UConn was much trickier than South Carolina's win, with Caitlin Clark playing one of the more modest games of her Big Dance run.

It will be a quick turnaround for both teams, but especially for Iowa. The Hawkeyes will have less than 40 hours from the end of Friday's game to prepare for Sunday's championship.

Are you ready to watch sensation Caitlin Clark's final college basketball game before she enters the WNBA draft?

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Women's NCAA March Madness Championship Game.

South Carolina vs. Iowa tip-off time & stadium

The Gamecocks will face off against the Hawkeyes this Sunday, April 7, 2024, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The tip-off of this high-voltage women's national championship match is set at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT.

Date Sunday, April 7, 2024 Tip-off Time 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT Venue Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch the South Carolina vs. Iowa NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's Women's NCAA March Madness championship game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Iowa Hawkeyes can watch the game live on ABC.

To stream the game, the best streaming service is Fubo, which offers 180+ live TV channels, including all the channels you need to watch NCAA Division 1 women's basketball online.

Fubo's current channel lineup includes ESPN, ABC, ESPNU, Pac-12, ACCN, SEC Network and more, plus 1000 hours of free DVR. What that means: Fubo lets you watch a women’s college basketball live feed online or record the games to watch a replay back on-demand later.

Fubo has a seven-day free trial offer that you can use to watch NCAA women's basketball online for free. Their current promo also saves you $20 off your first month, with pricing starting from just $59.99/month after your free trial is up. The game will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

South Carolina vs. Iowa Team News and Key Performers

South Carolina Gamecocks Team News

After a closely contested first period on Friday, the Gamecocks came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders, outscoring NC State 29-6 in the third quarter to put the game to bed then and there.

Star centre Kamilla Cardoso led the way for South Carolina with 22 points and 11 rebounds. A second-team AP All-American, the 6'7 senior has had an outstanding postseason showing and is averaging 14.3 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2 APG, 2.5 blocks per game, which leads the country in that category as well and shoots an efficient 58.9 percent from the field. She will be looking to close out her college career on a positive note.

Sophomore forward Ashlyn Watkins is another interior force and provides a similar skillset on the paint, averaging 9.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. South Carolina's second-leading scorer, freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, makes an impact off the bench and averages 11.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals in just 18.5 minutes per game.

On the perimeter, senior guard Te-Hina Paopao leads the NCAA with 47.1 percent 3-point shooting.

Iowa Hawkeyes Team News

Iowa's hope of winning their first national title will depend a lot on how women's college basketball's career leader, Caitlin Clark, plays on Sunday.

The Huskies did a tremendous job containing Clark for most of the game and held her to single-digit scoring through the first half. The 22-year-old found some spring in the second half and ultimately fired her side to the win behind 21 points.

Her co-star and sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke also had a big impact with 23 points on 9-of-12 from the field. Stuelke enters Sunday's game averaging 14.1 PPG, an increase of almost eight points a game from last season. Earlier this season, Stuelke stole the spotlight with 47 points in a win over Penn State.

Head-to-Head Records