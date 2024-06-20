Slovenia vs Serbia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Slovenia and Serbia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Slovenia and Serbia will be hunting for their first win in Euro 2024 when the two Group C sides face at the Allianz Arena on Thursday.

Jan Oblak and co. played out a 1-1 draw against Denmark in their opener as Slovenia are a point above the Serbs, who suffered a narrow defeat to England last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Slovenia vs Serbia kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am EST Venue: Allianz Arena

The European Championship match between Slovenia and Serbia will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 9 am EST on Thursday, June 20, in the United States (US).

How to watch Slovenia vs Serbia online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the European Championship match between Slovenia and Serbia is available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, FS1, ViX and DirecTV Stream.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Slovenia team news

Slovenia head coach Matjaz Kek is likely to continue with the same line-up from the Denmark draw, with Erik Janza at left-back and part of the back-four in front of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak.

Veteran midfielder Jasmin Kurlic would start on the bench once again, as Adam Gnezda Cerin and Timi Max Elsnik are deployed in the middle, flanked by Petar Stojanovic and Jan Mlakar.

Benjamin Sesko should start alongside Andraz Sporar upfront.

Slovenia possible XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Blazic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Gnezda Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Belec, Vekic Defenders: Karnicnik, Balkovec, Blazic, Bijol, Janza, Stojanovic, Drkusic, Brekalo Midfielders: Stankovic, Verbic, Lovric, Elsnik, Kurtic, Horvat, Gnezda Cerin, Zugelj, Zeljkovic, Ilicic Forwards: Sporar, Sesko, Mlakar, Vipotnik, Celar

Serbia team news

Midfielder Filip Kostic will sit out the rest of the Euro campaign after sustaining a knee injury in the England loss, as Filip Mladenovic will replace him on the left side.

Serbia boss Dragan Stojkovic will have to decide between playing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a number 10 or in a deeper role. In the latter case, Sasa Lukic will have to make way as Dusan Tadic will push further up, with Nemanja Gudelj continuing in the middle.

Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic will be the two frontmen.

Serbia possible XI: V. Milinkovic-Savic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Gudelj, Mladenovic; Tadic; Vlahovic, Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rajkovic, Petrovic, V. Milinkovic-Savic Defenders: Pavlovic, Stojic, Milenkovic, Gudelj, Veljkovic, Babic, Spajic, Mladenovic Midfielders: Maksimovic, Tadic, Zivkovic, Mijailovic, Ilic, Samardzic, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Gacinovic, Lukic, Birmancevic Forwards: Vlahovic, Jovic, Mitrovic, Ratkov

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Slovenia and Serbia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 12, 2022 Slovenia 2-2 Serbia UEFA Nations League June 5, 2022 Serbia 4-1 Slovenia UEFA Nations League October 11, 2011 Slovenia 1-0 Serbia UEFA European Championship September 7, 2010 Serbia 1-1 Slovenia UEFA European Championship August 18, 2004 Slovenia 1-1 Serbia International Friendly

Useful links