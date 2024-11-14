How to watch today's Slovenia vs Norway Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Slovenia and Norway, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Slovenia and Norway will both be fighting for promotion in the UEFA Nations League when they clash at Stadion Stozice on Thursday.

Although neither side can confirm their elevation to League A just yet, a win here will boost their chances of finishing atop Group B3 ahead of the final matchday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Slovenia vs Norway online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Slovenia and Norway will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Slovenia vs Norway kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET Venue: Stadion Stozice

The UEFA Nations League match between Slovenia and Norway will be played at Stadion Stozice in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Thursday, November 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Slovenia team news

Midfielder Sandi Lovric is back after recovering from injury but may not be handed a start against Norway.

With Jan Oblak leading the side from between the sticks, and Jaka Bijol marshalling the defense, Benjamin Sesko should be joined by Andraz Sporar in the final third.

Slovenia possible XI: Oblak; Janza, Drkusic, Bijol, Balkovec; Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sesko, Sporar.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Vidovsek, Vekic Defenders: Stojanovic, Bijol, Balkovec, Karnicnik, Brekalo, Janza, Drkusic, Bajric, Ratnik Midfielders: Kurtic, Ilicic, Gnezda Cerin, Lovric, Mlakar, Elsnik, Petrovic, Zelkovic, Seslar Forwards: Sporar, Sesko, Celar, Vipotnik

Norway team news

Norway manager Stale Solbakken, as well as Martin Odegaard himself, confirmed that the Arsenal midfielder will not be risked here.

Erling Haaland will be supported by Alexander Sorloth in attack, while Oscar Bobb, Hugo Vetlesen, Kristoffer Ajer, David Moller Wolfe and first-choice goalkeeper Orjan Nyland all remain sidelined due to injury.

Norway possible XI: Selvik; Ryerson, Ostigard, Gregersen, Pedersen; Berg, Thorsby, Berge; Sorloth, Nusa; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Myhra, Dyngeland, Selvik Defenders: Ryerson, Ostigard, Pederson, Gregersen, Langas, Heggem, Rosler, Kamanzi Midfielders: Berge, Thorstvedt, Berg, Thorsby, Hauge, Donnum, Nusa, Johnsen, Myhre Forwards: Sorloth, Haaland, Larsen

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Slovenia and Norway across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 10, 2024 Norway 3-0 Slovenia UEFA Nations League September 24, 2022 Slovenia 2-1 Norway UEFA Nations League June 9, 2022 Norway 0-0 Slovenia UEFA Nations League November 16, 2018 Slovenia 1-1 Norway UEFA Nations League October 13, 2018 Norway 1-0 Slovenia UEFA Nations League

