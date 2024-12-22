Sling TV vs YouTube TV: Which is your best option?

A comprehensive comparison between Sling TV and YouTube TV, to see which is the best subscription for live sports coverage

Sling Blue provides access to FS1, the NFL Network and Premier League soccer coverage on USA Network.

When you think of online streaming platforms, YouTube is probably the first that springs to mind when it comes to viewing an online video, with the likes of Netflix often name-dropped when talking about watching a movie.

Today, not only have we seen the continued growth of YouTube but also, since 2017, YTTV (Youtube TV) where subscription-based television can be bought. By comparison, Sling TV has been around a lot longer, in fact it’s quickly approaching its tenth birthday in February 2025.

Sling TV is a streaming platform that not only offers direct rivalry to YTTV, but in many ways surpasses the otherwise globally popular brand - especially when it comes to signing up to watch season-long sports across all the top US leagues.

Here at GOAL, we’ve taken a closer look at Sling TV and YTTV to see which comes out on top when it comes to watching live sports, specifically that all-important current NFL season, how they compare to each other and competitors.

Sling TV: Pros and cons

✓ Plenty of regional sports packages available.

✓ 50% off first month of subscription

✓ Is the most affordable package on the market.

✓ Commonly considered the best budget streamer package for sports and live tv.

✘ Cloud DVR only stores up to 50 hours (YTTV by comparison is unlimited but costs a lot more).

✓ Will have TV coverage of the Super Bowl on FOX in 2025, with 9 out of 13 play off games including the Super Bowl final.

✓ Several flexible add-on packages that don’t tie you down.

✓ FOX has 95 live NFL games compared to CBS’ 93.

✘ No access to CBS.

✓Does have access to ESPN.

YouTube TV: Pros and cons

While YTTV might have eight million people in its subscriber list, it somehow managed to lose around 150,000 members in the first quarter of 2024. It was the first time in its seven-year history that it lost subscribers rather than gained any.

✘ Several regional sports networks are sadly unavailable.

✓ Good range of channels.

✘ The price point might dissuade new customers, with its prices recently raised by an eye-watering 14%.

✓ Multiple account users and simultaneous streams permitted.

✘ Despite 1080p streaming quality, some users have reported poor picture quality during fast-moving moments or when darker colours appear on screen, prompting an upgrade to the 4K package.

✓ Members get unlimited DVR recording.

Comparing the competition

Here’s a look at channels and price points for what’s on the market right now, with Sling TV proving the most cost effective plan out there.

Channel Sling TV YTTV fubo Hulu + Live FOX ✓ (40%) ✓ ✓ ✓ NBC ✓ (30%) ✓ ✓ ✓ ESPN (ABC) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ CBS ✘ ✓ ✓ ✓ Prime Video ✘ ✘ ✘ ✘ Cost per month ($) 50.99 82.99 79.99 82.99

Prices throughout the NCAA bowl game and playoffs

Sling TV

During 2024, Sling TV showed that not only could it compete with the top streaming platforms, but it was able to provide strong and comprehensive NCAA coverage at the most affordable prices.

Compared to its competition, Sling TV was the kindest on subscribers' wallets. Sling TV may require a larger number of services to be utilized (six or seven, compared to YTTV's five), but when the prices are significantly cheaper, it’s clearly worthwhile. So whether you are following the excitement of the NCAA during the regular season or into the playoffs, at each stage Sling TV is comparatively cheaper than any of its rivals.

Sling TV subscription options

Signing up to Sling TV couldn’t be easier, with three different colour coded combo packages available. Sling TV also have an offer of 50% off your first month of subscription, making them an even more attractive option when compared to their competition.

Package Cost ($) What's included Sling Blue 45.99 (23.00 first month) 24+ channels, excluding selected exclusive and local channels Sling Orange 45.99 (23.00 first month) 24+ channels, excluding selected exclusive and local channels Sling Orange and Blue 60 (30.00 first month) 45+ channels, including all exclusive and local channels

Why should I pick Sling TV?

Sling TV

At the end of the day the choice is yours, but if you’re looking for the most cost-friendly option that offers plenty of sporting coverage for your dollar, and a service that is the most viable option compared to the likes of an expensive rival in YouTube TV, then Sling TV is by far the most flexible, best value for money sports streaming provider, giving users exceptional content for their money, as well as extensive coverage of the NFL.