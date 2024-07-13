How to watch today's Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how top watch the WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty.

The Chicago Sky host the New York Liberty in a thrilling WNBA matchup on July 13, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET.

After defeating the Chicago Sky 91-76, where Sabrina Ionescu scored 21 points, the New York Liberty will take on the Sky again.

The Sky are 5-8 when playing in the Eastern Conference. At 11.3 per game, they average more offensive rebounds than any other team in the WNBA, with 4.7 coming from Angel Reese on average.

With a 13-2 record, the Liberty have dominated opponents in the Eastern Conference. With an average of 12.9 fast break points per game, they lead the Eastern Conference.

Chicago's 3-point shooting average of 4.5 makes per game is 2.9 shy of what New York allows, which is 7.4 a game. This season, the Liberty's shooting percentage of 45.5% is 1.8 percentage points higher than the average of 43.7% for Chicago's opponents.

This is the fourth time these teams will face one another this season. At their most recent meeting, which took place on July 12, the Liberty defeated the Sky 91-76. With 21 points, Ionescu led the Liberty, and Chennedy Carter led the Sky with 22 points.

Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty will take place on July 13, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET, at Wintrust Arena, in Chicago, IL, USA.

Date July 13, 2024 Time 1:00 pm ET Arena Wintrust Arena Location Chicago, IL

How to watch Chicago vs New York Liberty online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty live on ABC TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty Team News

Chicago Sky Team News

With a 52.0% effective field goal percentage and an average of 16.9 points per game, Chennedy Carter is enjoying a fantastic season.

On the other hand, Angel Reese has been a beast on the boards, grabbing an average of 11.8 rebounds per game, including 4.7 offensive rebounds.

New York Liberty Team News

Breanna Stewart is still averaging 19.3 points per game with a 45.4% field goal percentage. Her ability to score points is still a vital component of her team.

Jonquel Jones, on the other hand, averages 9.2 rebounds per game, including 1.6 offensive rebounds, making him a formidable force in the paint.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty in the WNBA: