How to watch today's Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Chicago Sky host the Atlanta Dream in a thrilling WNBA matchup on June 08, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET.

After defeating the Washington Mystics 79-71 thanks to a strong performance by Chennedy Carter with 25 points, the Chicago Sky will now take on the Atlanta Dream.

Chicago had a difficult season the previous year, finishing 5-15 in the Eastern Conference and 7-13 at home. The Sky committed 13.5 turnovers, 4.5 blocks, and 6.7 steals per game on average.

Atlanta, on the other hand, had an 11-9 record in the Eastern Conference and an overall record of 19-21. With 29.4 made field goals in the previous season, The Dream averaged 18.6 assists per game.

Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly-anticipated WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream will take place on June 08, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET, at Wintrust Arena, in Chicago, IL, USA.

Date 08 June 2024 Time 5:00 pm ET Arena Wintrust Arena Location Chicago, IL

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream live on the NBA TV television network and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Chicago Sky Team News

Marina Mabrey has averaged 16.0 points and 4.4 assists per game, a major contribution.

With an amazing 9.2 rebounds per game, including 5.1 offensive rebounds, Angel Reese is dominant on the boards.

Atlanta Dream Team News

Due to a hand injury, Jordin Canada has not yet participated in any games this season and her return date is still unknown.

With a field goal percentage of 45.9% and an average of 16.3 points per game, Allisha Gray has emerged as a formidable offensive danger.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA: