How to watch today's Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces.

The Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces face off in a thrilling WNBA matchup on June 27, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Wintrust Arena, in Chicago, IL, USA.

The Sky are 7th in the league in terms of points scored per game (74.9 on average) and fourth in terms of rebounds (35.7 per game). They rank 10th in terms of assists per game, averaging 19.3.

With an average of 87.2 points per game, the Aces rank second in the NBA and are a formidable offensive force. They are proficient distributors, averaging 19.8 assists per game, which puts them fifth in the league, and they grab 34.8 rebounds per game, which puts them in seventh place.

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and Tip-off Time

Date June 27, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET Arena Wintrust Arena Location Chicago, IL

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces live on Amazon Prime US.

Chicago Sky Team News

With an impressive field goal percentage of 39.1% and an average of 14.5 points and 4.1 assists per game, Marina Mabrey is a key player.

Angel Reese has been effective on the glass with an average of 11.1 rebounds per game, including an outstanding 4.7 offensive rebounds.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

A'ja Wilson has been an incredible player, averaging 27.8 points and 11.6 rebounds per game with a 52.4% field goal percentage.

Jackie Young, who averages 5.9 assists per game, has been a vital playmaker for the squad.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA: