How to watch today's Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces, including how to watch and team news.

The Chicago Sky will take on the Las Vegas Aces to start a high-voltage WNBA battle on August 25, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT.

The Chicago Sky lost their most recent game to the Connecticut Sun by a score of 82–80, and the Las Vegas Aces lost to the Minnesota Lynx 87–74.

The Sky are currently in fourth place within the Eastern Conference with an overall record of 11–17 and a 4–9 record at home. They have had trouble scoring, as they are 10th within the league with only 78.8 scores per game. The Aces, on the other hand, have one of the best records in the league (17-11) and an even better 8-4 record on the road. With an average of 87.3 runs per game, they score more than any other team in the league.

The upcoming game is the third meeting between these two teams this season. During their last meeting on Jul 17, 2024, the Chicago Sky beat the Las Vegas Aces 93-85. Chennedy Carter was leading the Sky with 34 points and the Aces led by Wilson with 28 points.

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and Tip-off Time

The Chicago Sky is set to face the Las Vegas Aces in an electrifying WNBA action on August 25, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT, at Wintrust Arena, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date August 25, 2024 Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Arena Wintrust Arena Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces live on the CBS TV Channel and Paramount + Streaming Platform.

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces Team News

Chicago Sky Team News

Elizabeth Williams remains unavailable for the season with a meniscus injury.

Chennedy Carter is a great scorer, scoring 16.9 points per game on average and makes 50.3% of her shots from the field and 74.2% of her free throws.

Angel Reese gets 12.6 rebounds per game, with 5.1 offensive rebounds and 7.5 defensive rebounds.

Lindsay Allen continues to be a steady playmaker. She averages 3.6 assists each game and tackles a good 22.3 minutes per game, but she also turns the ball over 1.4 times per game.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

A'ja Wilson scores 26.8 points a game upon 52.3% shooting, grabs 11.7 boards, and makes 87.1% of her free throws.

Jackie Young gets 33.4 minutes per game and averages 5.2 assists per game, which is a good complement to her. However, she also makes 2.3 turnovers for each game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces in WNBA matchups: