SiriusXM Review: How to listen to live sports, exclusive channels, sports play-by-play & more

As long as there has been radio, sport has not been far behind. The ability to tune in around the world and listen to your favorite games, ball by ball, play by play, is part and parcel of the essential experience for so many fans across the United States, and few deliver such rich coverage quite like SiriusXM.

The broadcasting corporation is not just the home of essential sports radio coverage throughout the nation but plenty more besides, with a dedicated slew of channels for news stories, entertainment personalities, and music stars such as The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, and Pearl Jam.

But it is the sport that draws more listeners than anything else across the network, and for good reason. Those who tune into SiriusXM can hear commentary and coverage from NFL, MLB, and NBA games, plus every NASCAR race and PGA Tour event, among others.

With a slew of additional programming dedicated to sports, plus more than a dozen additional channels for sports talk, analysis, and more, there’s no shortage of great stuff to listen to with SiriusXM this year.

But how can you tune in? How much does it cost? How can you listen to live sports? Allow GOAL to give you the rundown on SiriusXM's potential benefits for your listening habits.

What is SiriusXM?

SiriusXM is the name of a satellite radio and online radio broadcasting corporation offering hundreds of channels across the United States as part of a subscription package. Formed from the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio in 2008, it has been the dominant satellite radio provider in the country since then.

It offers exclusive coverage of several major sporting leagues and events, plus dedicated music and news channels, offered coast-to-coast across the country, along with a number of limited edition stations offered in rotation.

What sports are on SiriusXM?

Sports fans can tune into a wide variety of sports on SiriusXM-affiliated networks, including NFL games, MLB clashes, and NBA matchups, as well as PGA Tour events and NASCAR races.

There’s also coverage of IndyCar action and channels dedicated to fantasy sports leagues, allowing listeners to keep up to date with some of the best virtual teams and tournaments.

What stations are there on SiriusXM?

Name Description Channel Number SiriusXM NASCAR Radio 24/7 NASCAR talk & races 90 SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio Fantasy sports talk 87 Mad Dog Sports Radio Sports talk with Chris Russo 83 SiriusXM NBA Radio 24/7 NBA talk & play-by-play 86 SiriusXM Fight Nation Combat sports talk 156 SiriusXM ACC Radio 24/7 ACC Talk & Play-by-Play 371 ESPN Xtra Get Up!, First Take, & SportsCenter 81 SiriusXM SEC Radio 24/7 SEC Talk & Play-by-Play 374 ESPN Podcasts ESPN podcasts 370 SiriusXM FC Soccer Talk & Play-by-Play 157 SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio 24/7 golf talk & play-by-play 92 FOX Sports on SiriusXM The Herd/Undisputed/Live Games 83 College Sports Radio College Sports Talk/PXP 84 ESPN Radio Sports talk from ESPN 80 SiriusXM Big 12 Radio 24/7 Big 12 Talk & Play-by-Play 375 MLB Network Radio 24/7 MLB Talk & Play-by-Play 89 SiriusXM NFL Radio 24/7 NFL Talk & Play-by-Play 88 Infinity Sports Network Sports talk with Jim Rome 158 SiriusXM Big Ten Radio 24/7 Big Ten Talk & Play-by-Play 372 SiriusXM NHL Network Radio 24/7 NHL Talk & Play-by-Play 91 SportsGrid Sports gaming information 159

What SiriusXM subscription plans are available?

There are three subscription tiers available to SiriusXM customers, with each priced at $1.00 for the first three months before transitioning onto separate payments depending on your package.

The best plan for those looking to follow live sports will be the top option, Platinum, which offers all the channels available through SiriusXM, though there is also access to sports content through the Music & Entertainment package. The Music Showcase tier, meanwhile, is more exclusively for those into their tunes than anything else.

Below, you can find a breakdown of what each package gives you, as well as how much it costs:

Platinum Music & Entertainment Music Showcase Price $23.99 per month $18.99 per month $13.99 per month Total channels 425+ 400+ 100+ Ad-free music ✔ ✔ Some News & issues ✔ ✔ Some Talk & entertainment ✔ ✔ Some Exclusive in-studio video ✔ ✔ No Comedy ✔ ✔ No Original & popular podcasts ✔ ✔ No Sports talk, plus live NASCAR & PGA Tour coverage ✔ ✔ No Live NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAA games ✔ No No Howard Stern channels & video ✔ No No Artist stations ✔ No No

What are the pros of SiriusXM?

As the largest provider of satellite radio and online radio services across the United States, there are plenty of pros to taking out a subscription with SiriusXM:

Unrivalled sports coverage - With such a deep bench of leagues and games on hand, listeners are seldom going to be pressed to find something they like.

- With such a deep bench of leagues and games on hand, listeners are seldom going to be pressed to find something they like. 24/7 broadcasting all year round - Even when it’s out-of-season for one sport, there’s always something going on elsewhere, which you can find here.

- Even when it’s out-of-season for one sport, there’s always something going on elsewhere, which you can find here. Exclusive channels - Boasting a selection of exclusive networks not available anywhere else, guarantee you can catch all the action you want.

- Boasting a selection of exclusive networks not available anywhere else, guarantee you can catch all the action you want. Designated artist stations - Take out a Platinum subscription to keep your favorite stars and more on repeat, from the biggest hits to little-known gems.

What are the cons of SiriusXM?

There are cons to SiriusXM, however, which include:

Device incompatibility - With radio devices attuned to Sirius, XM and SiriusXM devices, a subscription to the latter may be the wrong option.

- With radio devices attuned to Sirius, XM and SiriusXM devices, a subscription to the latter may be the wrong option. Price points - Though the range of channels available is spectacular, SiriusXM nevertheless sits on the higher end of the price scale for radio broadcasters.

- Though the range of channels available is spectacular, SiriusXM nevertheless sits on the higher end of the price scale for radio broadcasters. Installation issues - For those who intend to listen through a factory device such as a car radio, the process can prove to be cumbersome with some models.

How can I listen to live sports on SiriusXM?

Follow these steps to listen to live sports on SiriusXM:

Go to Siriusxm.com/free-trial Select your Package Confirm your details Complete installation Head to your channel list Start listening!

FAQs

Does SiriusXM have live sports?

SiriusXM does have live sports coverage, featuring domestic coverage of NFL, MLB, and NBA games as well as PGA Tour and NASCAR events.

There’s also coverage of live soccer and collegiate sports across their broad variety of channels and programming strands.

Does SiriusXM cover the Premier League?

SiriusXM does indeed cover the Premier League, with radio coverage provided through the SiriusXM channel.

Due to conflicting fixtures, not every game is included, but with a subscription, you can catch a large number of matches from the leading domestic soccer competition in the world.

Does the SiriusXM app work outside the United States?

The SiriusXM app does not work outside of the United States except in regard to the corporation’s services in Canada. However, if you have a VPN setup, you may be able to continue listening from abroad.

What is the difference between Sirius Radio and SiriusXM?

Sirius Radio is different from SiriusXM, with both representing different platforms and technology for individual satellite radios. If your device is attuned to the former, you’ll need a Sirius subscription rather than a SiriusXM subscription.